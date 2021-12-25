Crying out for change should be our 2022 goal

As the year comes to an end, there is the annoying rising price of fuel that made going home for Christmas a major financial decision.

Still, you get to the road and people are moving normally. There is still traffic jam at 8pm. How can this be normal?

As if that is not enough, the end of year seems to be marked by the word crisis looming large. There is the Covid-19 crisis with rising numbers making headlines and casting dark clouds on the Christmas and New Year mood. Then there is the climate crisis being reported like we are heading for a rough ride in that department. There is the Chinese crisis leaving people wondering what will become of their countries when China completes taking over their national assets, whether imagined or real. And of course, the conflict crisis, from domestic to national ones. What a way to end the year!

So, between the news on Covid-19, climate change, China, and conflict or crime around us, how can anyone get into the New Year with faith, that faith which says everything will be alright even though we cannot see it yet.

To escape that thought, I decide it’s time to take a break. But before that, one book has to be read. And of all books, I land on one I had been gifted a few days earlier, “Voices of the Poor: Crying out for change”. Having read the book as an undergraduate student in the early 2000s, I thought it would be nice to revisit after many years, reading my own copy.

Crying out for change is one of three books in a World Bank publication that had fascinated me as a young student of development. It is about the dynamic forces that disempower and exclude millions of men and women from the development process. Poor men and women express themselves in this book with blinding clarity, what ill-being and wellbeing look like and their struggle for livelihoods. They also discuss their desire to access opportunities in order to contribute to their community organisations.

I may not have known it then, but reading voices of the poor, published in 2000, may have planted its own seeds of crying out for change, personal change.

The problem is, crying out for change has become the most politically incorrect thing to say. If you call for change in systems, in how institutions are run and generally call the things that plague us as a society by their rightful names, it sounds ungrateful. I see crying out for change very differently.

The book talks boldly about the poor’s struggle for livelihoods. It is unnerving, listening to the voices of the poor calling for urgent response to more adequate and secure livelihoods. It may seem, most of our communities continue to be defined by powerlessness resulting from precarious livelihoods, lack of safety, insecurity, corruption, domestic violence and abuse from institutions that are clearly described in voices of the poor.

Deepa Narayan and others bring to life very vividly through crying out for change, the aspirations of the poor, their perspectives on poverty and what they believe can be done about it. Seeing the world through the eyes of the poor, their realities and the reminder of why the poor often remain poor, is a great starting point for those who seek to transform societies.

No doubt, picking voices of the poor was a mistake in a season to relax, because by the time I was done reading the third chapter, my Christmas spirit had left, thankfully, temporarily.

Crying out for change should be our most important new year goal. It is important that we broaden our idea of crying out for change. We often reduce the desire for change to political change or personalities connected to politics and matters around power and privilege. It is futile because those who should be connected to that change remain disconnected.

Change should be a personal desire. Unless we are willing to drive small little changes in our own lives, we will never ask of those we have entrusted to lead us the change they should cause. We will find it normal to buy fuel at Shs5,000, we will find it normal that our hospitals have no medicines and medical personal strike most of the times, we will also find it normal that civil servants accumulate obscene wealth from public resources meant to service the hospitals or build schools which are the major resources that poor people have access to for their journey out of poverty.

If we do not expect more for ourselves, we will normalise everything that builds the ‘bad life’ and deprives of ‘good life’ as described in Voices of the Poor. If we desire change for ourselves, and do small things to change for the better, we will also expect from our environment.

As we listen to the voices of the poor, may we also listen intently to our internal voices crying out for change and give them power.