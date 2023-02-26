Crypto acceptance is a step forward for Zambia

There is no escaping the substance that cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

And the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has joined this trend towards cryptocurrencies.

BoZ and the country’s securities regulators are, as this opinion unfurls, currently testing the appropriate technology to regulate cryptocurrencies.

This welcome fact was revealed by a Zambian government minister and will only add to the hue and cry for legalisation of cryptocurrencies in Uganda, with a view to similar regulation.

The minister in question is Felix Mutati, the minister of finance, and he conceded that cryptocurrency is revolutionary. And, by this very fact, it exemplifies a future Zambia hopes to someday partake of.

The Zambian government is already doing amazing work in improving the lives of the Zambian people during the seven months the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration has been in office.

UPND helmsman, President Hakainde Hichilema, has ensured that appointments to his cabinet, are reflective of all the 10 provinces of the country. Beyond political inclusion, Hichilema’s government is biting at the heels of the corrupt.

On procurement, his government has moved to deal a hammer blow on financial irregularities by sealing the leakages in the procurement of goods and services in government agencies and departments.

He is doing this because fraud was rife and so a Himalaya of cash was cratered after being lost through inflated prices and unsatisfactory works.

To add to this commitment towards inclusion and the fight against graft, the Zambian government seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies.

As a consequence, BoZ and the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission are on the right path in testing the technologies that might serve as powerful regulators of cryptocurrencies.

Mutati, in very revealing language, argues that Zambia needs to regulate this “revolutionary technology” (read cryptocurrencies) because it holds “the future the country desires to achieve”.

Mutati also said this technology, which shall be deployed as regulatory technology, will soon be further developed as part of measures to help Zambia attain an “inclusive digital economy”.

By doing so, it was also revealed by Mutati, Zambia hopes to become the region’s technology hub, and so the country is configuring digital infrastructure towards achieving this.

This position is indeed an about-face by the Zambian government because, in the past, it discouraged the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

With this change of course from being anti-crypto to becoming pro-crypto, the Zambian government seems to be articulating an old saying in Chinese philosophy, which says, “Things will develop in the opposite direction when they become extreme”.

This opposite direction, as it were, englobes and envisions a digital payments infrastructure which will make crypto a “driver of financial inclusion” and a “change-maker for the Zambian economy,” Mutati emphasised.

There are even plans of creating a Central Bank Digital Currency in Zambia and these plans have almost reached maturation.

Similarly, Uganda cannot be left behind in this and must think about full legalisation of cryptocurrencies as well as fitting regulation of the same.

We cannot afford to be left behind in this cultural sweep towards digitisation of global economies. And this is because we function as part of the world. Besides, this sweep will either upsweep our economy or sweep past it to the benefit of other economies.

The future is already here and it is here in the form of cryptocurrencies.

Martin Orena is the CEO of DM Exchange, a Fintech company.