Cultural comparison without context may be interesting, but not funny

A friend sent me Pauline Muwanga’s tweet on X, where ‘a grass-thatched house in Nebbi, Uganda’ is ‘a rudimentary dwelling’ while the same house, made of ‘same materials, same function and human genius’ in Borger, Netherlands, is ‘a masterpiece of sophisticated early architecture.’ My friend poked me waiting for a response, and I told him that in fact, I owned one as a teenager. It had given me a sense of independence and ownership. He was amused. He, a sophisticated London-based human being, found the comparison interesting but wondered about the language.

There were facts in there. Our upbringing and education sometimes makes anything out of Africa seem sophisticated – sort of clever and complicated in its presentation. You see it in many ways and places. Then, we see anything simple and old-fashioned as particularly rudimentary and primitive. To be fair, most dictionaries will define primitive as ‘belonging to a very simple society with no industry’. Nebbi is a simple and old fashioned place, which, by the way, is really fun. I looked at the two pictures with a lot of interest. Today, I am only interested in the use of language and why cultural comparison without context can be problematic rather than interesting. It can evoke emotions like anger, contempt, and dehumanisation. Someone felt really offended.

I like what Brene Brown says of language in the Atlas of the heart. ‘Language matters. It’s the raw material of a story, it changes how we feel about ourselves and others, and it’s a portal to connection. With the same amount of power, language can also be used to strip people of their dignity and humanity. With awareness about how dehumanisation works comes the responsibility to call out dangerous language when we recognise it.’ It is easy not to read too much into that comparison. But when you are dealing with people who have lived a rudimentary life, they could barely escape, it can be annoying. Most people who grew up in Nebbi and went to school in its environs remain humble and stripped of hubristic pride. They tend to see their well-deserved achievements as the grace of God at work.

I often say that our people make no demands on government. They wait and see. The leaders are sometimes more vulnerable. They fail in their most basic responsibility, to be the ‘voices of the poor’. The people endure a lot or surrender. They do not ask why we have no industries as long as free education is there. They make some progress too. I know many people who grew up in those rudimentary dwelling houses and are now doing incredible work of giving back to the community. One of my favourite stories is told by a friend, a professor of medicine. He told me how he almost missed primary leaving exams because his family could not afford Shs100 then. A good Samaritan came through, he wrote his exams and excelled.

The rest, as they say, is history. He is a simple but sophisticated human being, whose real gift is understanding difficult or complicated medical conditions. A gift he shares freely with the community when he can. He is now educating the next generation of physicians who will serve this country. Who cares what his dwelling place looked like? Nebbi is soon getting its first tarmac street in the municipality. Running water and electricity were just not there for most of our lives. I grew up in Nebbi town, sheltered in many ways that I now recognise. I have never worked there, but thought I knew it well. It would be during Covid-19 in 2020 that one of the leaders of a non-governmental organisation there asked me to evaluate their projects. Universities were closed, and I was bored. This was a great opportunity. They gave me a driver to take me to the communities they work with in Nebbi, Zombo and Pakwach. I listened to their stories.

I knew there were challenges in these communities, but was oblivious to the extent. For the first time, my work did not seem important. The people who work with these communities have the most honourable jobs. It was difficult not to feel depressed. I visited several women’s savings groups, where people struggled to find the Shs500 weekly saving deposit. I went to communities that made me want to weep. Nebbi remains a simple society with no industry and one of the worst records of educational performance in the country.

Should the people be embarrassed? What I know is, these rudimentary houses were real homes where goodness and love presided for most people. The raw materials – the bamboos, mud, and grass were all free of charge. Most homes had the skill to make or build something. Such people are not exactly poor. They may be far from development, but they are also innovative and full of ‘human genius’. They lack facilitative infrastructure – good roads in particular. Perhaps, when you compare the Netherlands and Uganda generally, then you may find it interesting.

