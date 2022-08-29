Daily Monitor after 30: More needs to be done

In the coverage of the Daily Monitor @30 this August, the common theme was that, if the paper, and by extension all self-proclaimed independent media are to survive and remain relevant, they only need to strive for great journalism, do what social media cannot do and so on.

A quality and responsible press is all the government wants, in return for meaningful press freedom. The public too wants the best. It may seem, from such reading, that the Daily Monitor survived because of great journalism, given its share of trouble.

In these narratives, quality journalism is all that is needed for a favourable relationship between State-media and society. Some Ugandans also claim they cannot stand our local (read Ugandan) journalism because it lacks quality content, professional journalists, among other things. So they cannot pay subscription or invest in buying copies. There is no value for money. Others swear to never watching local television, because there is nothing interesting in the programme. They prefer international media, where there is quality.

The exponential growth of Ugandan media, was not long ago, described as growth in quantity without quality. So, is it all about quality? What happened to break public trust in private media?

Two researchers from the USA in 2011 published an interesting article titled, Whose news do you trust?’Devra C. Moehler and Naunihal Singh asked, ‘Why do citizens in post authoritarian African democracies trust government-owned broadcast media more than they trust private broadcasters, given the public media’s lack of independence and history of State propaganda?’

Their research, focused on broadcast media and 16 countries in Sub Saharan Africa, provide important lessons for private media in general. Uganda was part of the countries studied.

They noted that, government-owned media in Africa have a history of subservience to authoritarian regimes, and even today most are not independent of the government. This explains in part, why privately owned media outlets, both in Africa and around the world, are more responsive to the public, critical of the government, and open to opposing perspectives. And in many ways, end up playing the watchdog role much more than the public media do.

Their research also notes that, because there are few checks on governing parties, either inside the government or out, the private media cannot function effectively as a counterweight to the power of the ruling party, unless they are trusted more than official sources.

It is, therefore, the case that private media needs more than just quality reporting to stay relevant. They need to be trusted. And there is a deficit of trust in all news media. What is really interesting, is that they find quality reporting, is not the main reason for trust, there is a lot to do with citizens. For private media to be trusted more, they need more democratic and critical citizens rather than higher quality reporting and greater press freedom.

According to Moehler and Singh, low political sophistication, undemocratic and uncritical attitudes toward political authority, and pro-government partisan orientations, are all implicated in the relative preference for public media over private media.

How can private media such as Daily Monitor and others, reclaim that trust and stay relevant?

Some may say this was 2011, but a lot of this research findings remains relevant. Finding ways to build trust is very crucial and will not depend on quality reporting alone. Perhaps, without some degree of public trust in the Daily Monitor, its story @30 might have been very different from what we see and hear of now. Reading letters from the readers and anecdotes from those who have worked at the Daily Monitor, tells a story of significant public trust that needs to be recultivated, and strengthened both in the way of reporting, the issues reported and the relationship with the public.

The real value of the findings of this study, is that it moves the debate from quality of output to citizen perceptions of media credibility and their relationship with the State. For instance, they note that, the respondents that should be the most sensitive to the poor quality of the private media, do not withhold trust from private media for that reason.

It is clear that trust will not be won by increasing quality reporting alone. This is why media literacy and raising civic consciousness matters more. It may seem like a tall order, but it is something that private media cannot take lightly. Increasing quality reporting is just one of the many things needed to improve trust in news media and for the community to trust private media and support it.

Trust and truth depend on each other. The Ugandan public grapples with many things, and it should trust the media to care about these, thus playing a watch dog role. So time to work on repairing any points of pain that led to broken trust.