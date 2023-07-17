Daily Monitor as the last man standing

Over the years, the Daily Monitor has enjoyed some fairly special status for mention in President Museveni’s national addresses. It almost gives the Daily Monitor some rare credibility, that it could be doing something right. Or even worse, that it is perhaps the last man standing in Uganda’s mediascape.

So much has gone wrong with our media, the Daily Monitor not immune to them, with the quality of our journalism not at its best, even with all the education of our journalists. Yet it is difficult to imagine, the Daily Monitor that our President spares no time to express his dislike for, as the last man standing, when it comes to good journalism.

These special mentions have been very revealing and could provide enough material for a doctoral thesis on state – media relations. They would also be interesting for analysis of Mr Museveni’s policy on media and efforts towards democratisation. The last mention went like this; “there is a paper called Daily Monitor. They are full of foreign agents, and I have now sent people to analyse them. We know who they are now and who they are working for. They used to make headlines that Uganda is collapsing. This is where the anti-NRM foreign agency based in the Daily Monitor paper becomes a comic group.”

To qualify as a foreign base for the anti-NRM group, and a comic one at that, was the most comical aspect. Somehow, this comic group, gets the President to spend sufficient resources analysing and monitoring them. People at the Daily Monitor have learnt to accept this special presidential beating, with grace. It is easy to see this as a Daily Monitor misfortune.

But soon enough, it ceases to be just a problem for Daily Monitor. As they say, the grass always suffers more, when elephants fight. The media, like the state, is a power of its own. So, beating the media, perhaps crippling them too, does not take away the problems we face as a country.

It is not surprising that the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Ramathan Ggoobi, issued his own directives to ensure that President Museveni’s directives are given life. That directive, widely circulated on social media, went something like, ‘all government advertising must be through Uganda Broadcasting Television and New Vision as per the directive of H.E. the President,” adding that ‘any accounting officer who deviates from this will be sanctioned including dismissal’.

Yes, power begets more power. Still, it is regrettable to have to be implementing such a directive. It is difficult to blame the President for such a directive. Somehow, it is easier to accept the President’s quarrel with Daily Monitor, than it is to understand the failure of our technocrats to properly advise the President when his decisions are misleading for the country and affect all media in such a grave fashion. It means that one day, when the President wakes up with a ridiculous directive, these ‘supposed to know better technocrats’ will jump with the zeal of children eager to please their father to implement them rather than advise the President correctly. And we all pay the price.

If Uganda is collapsing or has the remotest chance to do so, it will be with or without Daily Monitor’s headlines. It will collapse because there is too much attention paid to ‘comic groups’, rather than where that attention is most deserved. Hospitals without medicines, lack of investment in health and education will lead to the collapse of our systems, and not Daily Monitor headlines. Failure to deliver on development and promises for wealth creation that are not kept, may lead to the country’s collapse but not Daily Monitor headlines. Districts unable to pay salaries for civil servants may collapse service provision without the aid of Daily Monitor headlines and its foreign agents.

One hopes that a day will come, when our leaders will find it unnecessary to scapegoat foreigners (otherwise invited as investors for which the President preaches many sermons whenever he finds an opportunity) and the Daily Monitor headlines. Hopefully then, it will be more than obvious that the problem lay somewhere else.

One good media scholar, Collin Sparks has made some fairly good points on media, democracy and globalisation today. Our leaders may wish to recognise that indeed, ‘it is not possible to advance even the most limited and formal definitions of democracy which do not recognise the integral role of the media to the actual functioning of all of its elements’. That is moreso today, when that media is in the hands of the citizen, and the Daily Monitor is nearly an inconsequential part of that media power in totality.

Somehow, we hope that we can cripple political parties and make them irrelevant, undermine civil society contributions, and close space for independent media, but still function as a reasonable democracy with meaningful citizen participation. Maybe we all are, a comic lot.