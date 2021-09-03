Dangers of mutual mistrust and cynicism

By Moses Khisa More by this Author

I have a friend at Makerere University, one of the many, arguably the most selfless and public-spirited Ugandan I have had the chance to know and work with. Brilliant and a first-rate scholar.

Perhaps most important, he is as patriotic as you can find, has an unfailing commitment to public service, fidelity to the public good and strong belief in justice, fairness and social progress. Over the years, I have benefited from his extraordinary generosity – his time, his money and his intellect.

We have worked together officially and unofficially, for more than a decade now, on matters that are both professional and personal but also for the public interest. We have agreed on many issues as colleagues and comrades but also disagreed on others, something both healthy and expected.

But my friend, very senior to me in all aspects of life, has insisted that he cannot fully trust me and that he does not trust any person in this world altogether.

I thought of this as a rather extreme view.

He has told me that as part of his standard operating procedure, he has to assume that I am very capable of betraying him or engaging in something that would be ordinarily unexpected of me.

For example, I could become a turncoat and overnight switch from being a fierce Museveni critic to an overzealous sycophant and regime praise-singer. If I did, he says, it wouldn’t surprise him since this happens all the time.

There is something quite corrosive that has become integral to the Museveni regime – the assumption that everyone can be compromised by the corrupting practices of the rulers. That is, the view that there is no such a thing as holding a principled position, sticking to one’s values and beliefs, and refusing to succumb to the lures and enticements of regime functionaries.

There is a general perception now that everyone has a price tag. Consider, for example, that there are Ugandans who are fully persuaded that even someone as intrepid and resolute in opposing Museveni as Dr Kizza Besigye, the latter is somehow working with or for Museveni!

What’s more, for a long time now, the rumour mill has maintained that just about every prominent opposition figure, especially those in Parliament, opposes Museveni by day and does business with him under the cover of darkness.

Worse still, among professional circles like journalism and law as well as civic spaces where one finds critical voices and leading activists against the status quo, it is common to hear that an otherwise publicly credible figure is allegedly in the pockets of the regime’s moneybags or on the payroll of business players.

This state of suspicion and mistrust by all against all undermines any serious collective efforts at imagining and working for a better Uganda. It breeds cynicism and fatalism. We now have an environment of resignation and an attitude of ‘we can’t do anything’.

It is tempting to think that it is a deliberate strategy on the part of the rulers, to sow seeds of suspicion and propagate an environment of mutual mistrust, cynicism and resignation. I am not persuaded that the Museveni regime is as sophisticated.

But there is no doubt that Museveni is a net beneficiary of how Ugandans have come to believe that no one is credible to hold the moral high ground or that everyone is potentially a fifth columnist or a double agent.

The disunity and fragmentation we see in the ranks of the opposition underscores the extent of distrust and suspicion. That is not all. The problem goes beyond the political class to ensnare ordinary citizens who otherwise have a shared interest in working for a more desirable country through pooling ideas, resources and efforts.

Our civic associational life and horizontal group membership is at best poor in part because of a dearth of trust and the suspicion that the person next to you is dishonest, untruthful and untrustworthy.

Trust and shared confidence are invaluable ingredients in the making of social capital.

Social capital, which is essentially the nonmaterial resources and ethos that stitch together communities and countries, is crucial to building and sustaining citizenship, enhancing mutual co-existence and engendering social harmony.

Without trust and social capital writ large, government cannot function, business cannot flourish and citizens cannot collaborate or coordinate their actions in pursuit of common goals and shared interests or aspirations.

When mistrust and suspicion become the standard of perceiving others, there are no bonds of solidarity and common belonging. Uganda appears to be headed down this dark alley. And this is not just in politics, it is in business, education institutions, professional circles and across social spaces.

