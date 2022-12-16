Dangers of non-existent ruling party

Last week I reasoned that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is not a political party. What does this mean for Ugandan politics and the governing framework? A lot. The implications are dire and huge, to which I will turn in a moment.

Why do I say the NRM is not a political party? A political party has to be an institution with two core features.

First, a set of norms and values that it embodies. These have to proliferate among the party’s membership and appeal to members of the wider public. There is often an obsession with the notion of ideology as a defining feature of a political party.

This is important, but even if a party does not espouse a clearly articulated ideology, nevertheless the normative and value standards reflected in how it conducts its business can mark out and distinguish one party from other contenders or opponents.

Recently on Twitter, a Resident District Commissioner (RDC), the presidential appointee who represents the president of Uganda at the local government level, listed a hotchpotch of terms and themes which he said summarised the NRM party ideology. One of the terms he listed was ‘Marxism’! Ludicrous. Quite obviously, the RDC doesn’t know what an ideology means, but his attempt at speaking for his party just confirmed the NRM has no ideological inclination clear enough to be understood and articulated by the official presidential representative at the subnational level. A second feature of a political party as an institution is the routinized behaviour that makes it a predictable and present actor. This means that a party must have a proper and well-known presence, a routine menu of business, and structured engagement with its membership and the wider public.

A party must have a clear modus operandi. It must operate under conditions of certainty and display long-term viability. This is only possible when there is a functional and well-managed party bureaucracy, well-staffed and resourced; the machine that runs the party’s business. A national secretariat is crucial. So are party branches and chapters that feed into the main machine at the centre. The NRM nearly has nothing close to a functional bureaucracy. As I argued last week, instead of an NRM bureaucratic machinery, what we have is the state and government of Uganda. The Central Executive Committee, the most important organ that meets regularly to make party decisions, is always housed in state house and in all likelihood convened on a state budget.

For long, the NRM lived with the bizarre publicity of facing imminent eviction from the building housing its national headquarters on account of failure to pay rent! Some years back, a fundraiser was held and big names in Kampala’s business circles made huge pledges towards a proposed high-rise NRM building. We didn’t get to hear anything about the initiative in the intervening years.

But if Museveni had wanted, he could long have sliced off a state house budget or the vast classified war chest available to him every year to give NRM the kind of national headquarters befitting a ruling party. He could even commandeer a public property! Because it is not a proper political party, the NRM lacks a clearly defined and proper organisational existence. This means it operates through other actors and entities, which are primarily government bodies and state institutions.

Mobilisation of nation-wide support for the president gets done through the armed forces and the related agencies of state intelligence and counterintelligence. Would-be party activities are funded by official government budgets and ministers engage in partisan operations using their respective official resources. This is most egregious during election campaign time.

In practice then, opposition parties and political actors compete against not the NRM but the state of Uganda. The claim to Uganda being under multiparty is, therefore, a mirage and mockery because there is no way a multiparty system can function when the supposed main political organisation, the ruling group, is not a political party.

In the absence of a political party, which would aggregate interests but also contain and whip individual actors, what we have is a system of personalist rule, of powerful individuals most of whom wield subcontracted power from the singular powerful person – the president.

The power at play emanates primarily from the command and control of coercion, of the means of violence: the military. That is why a serving army officer, a four-star general to boot, can challenge the NRM and call it names without any response.