Dealing with police: You have the right to remain silent when arrested

The main problem with you Ugandans is that you like to talk even when it is not necessary and, quite interestingly, even when it is dangerous for you and you are in fact talking yourself into jail. Tip: silence will get you out of trouble far more times than talking can.

Been observing the flurry of activity in the criminal legal process lately around Kampala and let’s just say it is absolutely appalling to note how so very easily so many people have incriminated themselves under police interrogation.

Most people end up in jail because they didn’t keep quiet and they didn’t ask for a lawyer before opening their mouths.

The gold standard is that police is required by the Constitution – Article 28 (11) to tell you why you have been arrested and they must warn you that you have the right to remain silent because anything you say may be quoted (in Uganda’s case, misquoted) and used against you in a court of law.

And they must inform you that you have a right to consult a lawyer before you talk and have the lawyer beside you during interrogation.

And that in case you cannot afford one, the State will help you access one, especially if it is serious crime. This is called the “Miranda Alert”.

If they do not issue this alert, then whatever you have said cannot legally be used against you in court. Just because Ugandan courts usually allow this to pass doesn’t remove its unconstitutionality.

The Miranda Alert stems from the 1966 case, “Miranda vs State of Arizona” in the United States Supreme Court and that decision is rooted in the Fifth Amendment of the American Constitution. So when an American says “I take the Fifth” they are in essence saying they are keeping quiet; thereby avoiding to say anything that will be used against them.

There is an interesting symmetry about the Fifth Amendment of the American Constitution: it has five clauses, espousing five separate rights. The more relevant one just now is the third section - the self-incrimination clause. Its purpose is to protect anyone accused of a crime from being forced to testify against himself…or herself.

This is an international standard observed in all civilised nations. You in essence testify against yourself, first and most significantly, when you open up to the police about what you know about the crime in issue. Ninety five percent of the time, this is how the Uganda Police pins suspects.

The American judicial system presumes an accused person innocent and it is the responsibility of the state to prove guilt. It is the same in Uganda: Article 28 (3) (a) clearly stipulates that you are presumed innocent. Further, Article 28 (11) protects you against self-incrimination.

In Uganda where the main use of the police is to ensure that the ruling junta stays in power, the approach to policing has been to equip the Force to quell peaceful demonstrations, break up Opposition gatherings and stuff. But like in all failed states, there is no money to fight crime.

So if you want the police to help you arrest thieves or robbers, you pay the expenses. I guess this is what they call “helping the police to help you”.

Here is the deal: once arrested, say nothing. I said, say nothing. Freedom of speech (Article 29 (1) (a)) also means freedom to keep quiet. If you want to say anything it should be to ask for your lawyer or to call your family and friends for assistance to get a lawyer. Your lawyer can even tell police you have nothing to say.

Be brave, calm and confident. Our police has neither funds nor skill for investigating crime. And because they mistreat people, society doesn’t like them, so no one will volunteer information about what you are accused of. The case will go nowhere. There is nothing under the law that the police will use to make you talk.

If they torture you to make you talk, the good news is, you can complain about this in court – as a human rights enforcement application – so that the trial is nullified.

Don’t fall for that rubbish, sijui “assisting police with inquiries”. Hopeless. Are you a consultant? Do consultants get put in police cells? Police officers are paid; don’t do their work for them.