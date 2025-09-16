Dear doctors, please touch us again

A visit to Dr Marcel Kisaalu, whose clinic once stood on South Street, what we now call Ben Kiwanuka Street, still comes to mind. He would call you by name and gently usher you into the treatment room. With an unfaltering presence, he asked what was troubling you. As you spoke, he would respond with soft “mmhmms” to show he was listening, often pausing to ask follow-up questions.

Then his hands would take over where words left off: resting on your forehead to feel your temperature, pressing gently under your neck, pulling back your eyelids to see what lay beneath. He would ask you to say “aaaah” as he examined your throat, place his stethoscope against your chest and back, and press your stomach as though he was listening not only with his fingers, but also with his eyes and his heart all at once.

Even when the thermometer came along, there was still touch: a nurse carefully slipping it under your arm, staying present with you in that moment. Today, the visit feels different. You enter the room, and the doctor is often facing a screen, typing as you speak. Questions are asked, notes are recorded, but the connection is thin. At triage, your temperature is taken with a gun pointed at your forehead. Your blood pressure is captured with a band tightening on your arm. You are sent to the lab for blood and urine. When the results come back, the doctor reads them from the computer, gives you a diagnosis, and sends you on to the pharmacy, often without ever having laid a hand on you, even though there’s an examination bed in his room.

The patient has been reduced to a statistic, and a pathway has been developed to calculate their “customer timeline-how much revenue the business will make from them over the course of their care. Technology is even used to do follow-ups and send messages about the just-concluded visit. All this means well, but where is the connection? This is the paradox of modern healthcare. As healthcare is increasingly commodified, facilities are expanding to the outskirts of the city, bringing services closer to where people live. Access has improved, but expansion is driven by business. And business, to survive, must make sense of numbers: patient counts, retention rates, projected lifetime value.

Yet no business can sustain itself on metrics alone. For a healthcare brand to build and sustain its emotional value, doctors must preserve what technology can never replicate -the human connection that comes from being fully present and seeing what machines cannot capture. Touch is a gesture of compassion as much as it is a brand asset. A doctor’s hand on a patient’s shoulder, their stethoscope on a chest, their palm pressed gently to the abdomen, these are moments that build trust, belonging and loyalty.

Patients return not simply because of accurate diagnoses or follow-up reminders, but because they felt cared for, because they experienced healing beyond the prescription. That is how facilities will sustain overheads, pay dividends to shareholders, and justify the expansion that brought them closer to the people in the first place. This is not an attack on doctors but a reminder of the healing power in their hands. Healing is more than treatment. It is touch. Dear Doctors, please touch us again.

Belinda Agnes Namutebi Stigma Ms Belinda Agnes Namutebi is Communications Professional pivoting to Public Health.



