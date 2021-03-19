Dear Donvan: Letter to long-departed friend

By Benjamin Rukwengye More by this Author

It is a little after 5pm, on Thursday, March 17, 2011. I am sitting on Pam Ankunda’s desk, at the Uganda Media Centre, idling the evening away.

My phone starts to ring and as I pick it up, I have no idea that that phone call, that moment will change my life forever. That it would define who and how I would turn out to be, the things I would become passionate about and give my life to.

The thing they don’t tell you about death or the loss of a loved one is that nothing stays the same after that. It doesn’t matter whether you expect it – courtesy of a long illness – or if it’s sudden, as yours was, when you slipped off a rock into the thundering whirlpool at the falls in Bujagali.

I can’t quite find the words to describe the first couple of hours and next few days and years – because shock and grief blur everything. It’s probably the same process of wonder and emptiness for everyone that loses a loved one.

It ached at the start, and I wondered why God hadn’t taken me instead. Once or twice, I considered it easier to take my life as well, than have to deal with the pain and emptiness.

It’s hard to cram a summary of the last 10 years into this column, but I will give you a few highlights, purely from the things that interested you. First, the Bujagali falls, don’t exist anymore because we built a hydro dam – but Umeme still loadsheds Kampala like it did a decade ago.

Advertisement

Would you believe that years after we tried to buy Safaricom shares as university students, the securities exchange still hasn’t hit 20 listed companies?

Or that the United States finally got a Black president, who was then succeeded by a reality TV star, who literally ran the place as if it was a show?

Speaking of television, your favourite show, the Big Bang Theory, finally ended after 12 seasons, and I couldn’t bear to watch Dexter, after you were gone. Uganda finally qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, and we still haven’t won the Premier League.

Get this: Museveni is still President, and that won’t change unless he decides otherwise. Security forces invaded Parliament and made sure that the Constitution was amended – to lift the age limit.

As if that’s not enough, the ‘bad man from dangala Kamwokya’ is Uganda’s leading Opposition politician. Yeah, you read that right. Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has since morphed into his generation’s inspiration, even ran for president in 2020 – and lots of people believe he could have won – but you know we have still not figured out how to hold free, fair and credible elections.

Remember how we couldn’t make sense of the Buganda riots and the killings? Well, guess what? Ten years later, security forces shot and killed more than 50 people, mostly Opposition supporters, for demonstrating in Kampala.

Would you believe that? And some were just children.

The media is awash with stories of kidnappings/abductions orchestrated by security agencies, and it is quite scary and disheartening.

How could I not tell you about coronavirus? So apparently, someone ate a bat and what started as a nasty flu in a Chinese city called Wuhan, quickly spread around the world, killing people in millions – including Jongo, my “granddad”.

We literally spent 2020 at home, because the entire world closed. I can’t quite explain it, but just know that countries closed borders, there were no flights, offices and businesses closed, schools, churches, everything – and we are only just recovering.

I think about all these things and wonder how you would be involved. You missed your little sister, Lynn’s wedding, and won’t be at mine, and many others.’

Would you be a climate change activist and entrepreneur trying to change the Uganda and the world? Our schools, hospitals and roads have not changed much in a decade.

Would you have raised your family here, or would your free-spirit have gotten despondent and forced you to leave the country for a life in academia, somewhere? I guess we will never know, because your life was stole.

I lost my best friend to a tragic accident 10 years ago, and this week, I have wondered a lot about how we support people dealing with grief.

Whether it’s death by natural causes, or disappearances and terminations occasioned by the state, we’ve all got holes and shouldn’t have to just carry on.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds. rukwengye86@gmail.com