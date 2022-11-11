Dear Gen MK, M23 represents no strategic interests for Uganda

Some Congolese state actors must have been scandalised by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s tweet portraying M23 as a force fighting for interests of Tutsi Community in the DRC. The tweet read as follows: ‘as for the M23, I think it is very, very dangerous for anybody to fight these brothers of ours. They are not terrorists! They are fighting for the rights of Tutsis in the DRC’.

Coming after some Congolese elite sought their president to cut diplomatic ties with Uganda, some of us who claim to be familiar with M23 and Congolese issues were taken aback by the tweet.

First of all, the word ‘Tutsi’ is taboo. In Rwanda, there are no Tutsi or other; and the word Tutsi can only be used when reference is made to the GAT (Genocide Against Tutsi). Because of the sentimental attachment to the word (or people), we have had to coin the word ‘Rwandaphone’ to denote Kinyarwanda speaking Congolese (particularly in the two Kivus of Eastern DR Congo).

Tura Banyarwanda (we are Rwandans; not Tutsi or Hutu or other). It therefore comes off as incongruent for one to say that he is fighting for the rights of Tutsi (anywhere; either in Rwanda or DR Congo).





On this matter, the Congolese have maintained their consistent portrayal of the M23 rebellion as an act of aggression visited on them by Rwanda. As a European diplomat told me last week, ‘the Congolese left the frontline and concentrated on diplomatic warfare’.

And on this (diplomatic) front, the Congolese seem to have an upper hand. That’s why the most important thing from the debates on M23 rebels is: who is supporting the M23? Since the Congolese have already answered that question, there is then the more specific and important question: why (is) Rwanda supporting M23 rebels?

Rwandan authorities have denied giving any support to the M23 rebels. In the same breath, they have accused the Congolese army of partnering with FDLR (rebels fighting Rwanda always referred to as interahamwe).

Mon Generale MK, truth is: portrayal of M23 as a group fighting for the rights of the ‘Rwandaphone’ in the DR Congo doesn’t represent any material reality on the ground. Neither is this an attractive analysis to the big boys in Western capitals (to speak of international diplomacy) who are familiar with the goings on in the DR Congo.

Without any prejudice, the portrayal of the M23 rebels as fighting for a cause (however limited) can easily be framed as an expression of open support for M23. Yet support for M23 is detrimental to Uganda’s interests in DR Congo. Which is why some Ugandans are asking: if it were (IF3?) true that Rwanda is supporting M23, what strategic benefits would Rwanda get from this un-winnable cause? What does Rwanda want?

Some hard-line NRM cadres in whose WhatsApp kafunda I am a ‘tolerated fly on the wall’ think that Rwanda would like to stifle Uganda’s new entente cordiale with DR Congo. In this group, the general consensus (falsely premised or otherwise) is that M23 ‘were deployed’ to fail the road construction Uganda is carrying out in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With M23 patched on the Rutsuru-Goma Road, Uganda and Congo would have to kiss that project a goodbye.

Uganda and Mr Museveni have a lot to benefit from expressing open support for the DRC. M23 does not offer or represent any strategic interests for Uganda. Limiting their cause to Rwandaphone rights is very limiting. What if they fought to secure human rights for all Congolese…; wouldn’t such an effort cater for the rights of the Rwandaphone as bona fide Citoiyens Congolaise (Congolese citizens)?