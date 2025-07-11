Dear Moses Khisa, I want to be a Ugandan

This is the time cadres of the revolution (ok guys, let me be humble: I mean NRM cadres) should be seen gratifying the person and personality of Mr Museveni and his "Rule Musevenia". All salutation in commemoration of this year's independence anniversary will (should) carry Mr Museveni's photo.

NRM Cadres (in government) should cast the person and personality of Mr Museveni as le tout puissant (all pervading), the Caesar Augustus, the Princeps Romana, larger-than-life in all aspects of Uganda socio-economic and political life. Don't laugh. We actually appreciate the trend where even permanent secretaries are doing butala (showmanship).

Yeah, we have seen this before: an artwork of a government agency advert depicts a photo montage of Mr Museveni, the over three ministers manning the ministry under which the said agency is superintended, members of the agency's board of directors, and the executive director and his or her deputy.

Lugezigezi people like my friend, Moses Khisa (of Majority Report fame) may ask: when did civil servants start "eating butala" (showmanship) as part of the public relations function of the ministry and government? I personally know permanent secretaries whose love for the camera is known beyond the seven hills in Umuaro (it is Umuaro "Arrow of God", not Umuofia). When speaking before a live camera and microphone, this particular permanent secretary even gets passionately animated, manifesting very uncivil gestures beneath the conduct expected of a senior civil servant.

He or she will use the word "rubbish" accompanied by an intemperate tone to express disapproval, negation, or discontentment. ************* To be, or not to be a Uganda? I avoid making any contact with the government.

Behaviour comes a long way. When I was still young, my brother told me that the government can arrest you for not having money on you. When I grew up, I learnt that government can even arrest you for just being ugly. Till now, I am always reluctant to interact with the government; I do when I must. Some time in 2018, I had the misfortune of going to the National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) offices at Kololo Airstrip for some problem related to my (former) National ID. I don't have to share my horrifying experience at Nira again (I have shared it several times). For the indignity visited upon me, I decided not to seek a Ugandan National ID, passport, or driving permit. I decided to survive in Uganda on my Luweero tactics.

Yet now, looks like I need a National ID to vote in the next elections. But don't tell Khisa about my need for a Ugandan National ID. Why? Whenever I express some support for what many call Mr Museveni's NRM Junta, Khisa always accuses me of being a foreigner meddling in Uganda's politics.

"I disqualify you from commenting on our politics. You are Congolian (he won't even call me a Congolese!)," he charges after a good laugh. I won't press charges soon (maybe when Coat Maso is re-instated) because the said Dr Khisa balances out these accusations by bringing me books whenever he is back home.

But now, I need to have a National ID so I can be Ugandan. I am still traumatised by my 2018 experience at Nira. One time, I will write a paper on the NRM folly of always "projectising" formal administrative functions of the state like National IDs. Can't the parish chief be empowered to handle the National IDs? Come to think of it, if we registered births and deaths, the National IDs would automatically issue and terminate themselves. And there would be no requirement for Nira as a state agency. Question is: to be or not to be a Ugandan.

