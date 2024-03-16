Death of values spells doom for our nation

Our nation is entombed in an unprecedented ‘thievocracy’. The media is currently awash with the reports of alleged broad daylight thieving of humongous amounts of public resources in Parliament.

Ideally, the August assembly should be constituted by a nation’s crème de la crème, honourable men and women, whose integrity is beyond reproach, providing oversight function to the other organs of the State.

In Uganda’s case, sadly, the August House, like all the other institutions of the State and government, is reported to be deeply mired in grotesque kleptomania. At the centre of this thieving, it is alleged, is the leadership of Parliament. The ordinary Members of Parliament are beneficiaries too.

But thieving is has been rampant under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime. That is why, immediately after taking power, properties that belonged to the Government of Uganda were looted.

These included houses, hotels, plots of land, vehicles, etc. When the physical assets that could be stolen got done, they embarked on stealing government funds with reckless abandon.

The top echelon of the NRM rulers who should be at the forefront of fighting the vice, unfortunately don’t seem to be doing enough.

The President, for example, is alleged to have made a number of public statements that don’t crack the whip hard enough on thieving.

In 2023, he is quoted to have cautioned the government ombudsman to go slow with the proposal to do lifestyle audits of government employees in order to fight thieving in government.

The President reportedly said the proposal would make the thieves invest their loot in other economies, rather than in Uganda’s. This, he’s quoted to have said, would tantamount to flight of Uganda’s wealth.

In other words, the President is saying, those who steal and invest within the country, should be left scot-free. We don’t know what he thinks about those who steal and invest elsewhere.

It is, nevertheless, imperative to appreciate the consequences of the culture of thieving that the NRM regime introduced and entrenched in Uganda’s body politic.

This is solely responsible for the death of our nation’s value systems. In the past, Ugandans loathed and despised thieving. They abhorred and shunned those who got wealth through unexplained means.

Ugandans knew one had to work hard to get a head in life. They deliberately cultivated the virtues of honesty, respect, decency, Ubuntu, tolerance, transparency, nationalism, responsible citizenship, etc. in all countrymen and women.

These values had birthed a culture that guided the proper management of public affairs. That explicates post independent leaders’ ability to do so much with so little for the nation.