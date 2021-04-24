Debunking Africa’s scepticism towards Covid-19 vaccine

By Kaboggoza Kibudde More by this Author

As we strive to secure sufficient quantities of the Covid-19 vaccine, we must also prepare for people who do not wish to be vaccinated for one reason or another. Their reasons may range from a fear of side effects to suspicions about vaccines being a ploy by the West to depopulate Africa.

The natural tendency of vaccine enthusiasts has been to ridicule those who harbour doubts or suspicions; however, this may be unhelpful. It may be more productive to engage the sceptics and recognise where they are coming from.

For one, the fear of side-effects, even though exaggerated, is rational. Vaccines are indeed generally safe, but it is also true that they carry a small risk of undesirable outcomes like all biomedical measures.

When speaking at the level of a population, it is easy to talk percentages and say things like “only one in a million people will be negatively affected.”

However, at an individual level, it is either yes or no. That is, the individual must think about the possibility of being the unlucky one in a million.

So, if they are afraid, it is not irrational. One can even say it is sensible.

The only challenge is perfect solutions do not exist anywhere in nature - every solution carries some level of risk. Consequently, we can’t eliminate risks; we can only minimize them.

In other words, it is inevitable that some people, no matter how few, will be hurt by the vaccine.

What then?

Since most people will not be negatively affected, it’s best to vaccinate everyone and then look out for the few who might react badly and help them in time. This is currently being achieved by encouraging those who get vaccinated to linger around the vaccination centre for 30 minutes. This allows the healthcare team to attend to rare occurrences of life-threatening side-effects quickly.

But what if one develops dangerous blood clots a few days later? For starters, we have grossly exaggerated the risk of clot formation. For five people to suffer blood clots, four million people have to be vaccinated.

That’s how rare it is. However, one can say, “what if I am one of the unlucky five?” Well, you are 10 times more likely to get clots from Covid-19 than the vaccine. So, if you are worried about clots, you are better off getting the vaccine.

And what of the alleged sinister ploy to make Africans infertile? Well, if this were true, most bazukulu who were immunised in childhood would be barren.

Yet, in addition to being fertile, most Ugandans get more kids than they want (Uganda’s total fertility rate is higher than its wanted fertility rate).

Besides, if the West were an evil group that just wanted us to die in throngs, we wouldn’t be as many as we are.

For one, they have devastating weapons (for which we lack adequate defences), which can quickly achieve such an objective.

Second, they wouldn’t help us fend off diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV by investing in our health infrastructure and human resource development.

Third, they wouldn’t share their life-saving knowledge and technology with us, often at a subsidised fee.

Yet, they do. Whichever way you look at it, these don’t look like actions of a group that is trying to exterminate us.

Of course, we shouldn’t let our guard down and take the West’s continued goodwill as a given, but at the same time, we shouldn’t demonise or falsely accuse them of wrongdoing.

It is unjust and un-African.

