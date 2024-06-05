Debunking lies, misinformation about WHO, International Health Regulations and proposed Pandemic agreement

There is a video that has been circulating on social media this, in which Dr Wahome Ngare, a Kenyan based doctor and our own Honourable Sarah Opendi, the Woman MP for Tororo District, make certain worrisome, albeit false, statements to His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In the video, Dr Wahome, and Hon Sarah Opendi criticize the World Health Organisation (WHO), and allege that the WHO, an organisation led by non-elected bureaucrats is doing “certain bad things” with respect to:

1) negotiations for the amendments to the Internal Health Regulations (IHR) and the proposed Pandemic Agreement that they allege will usurp the sovereignty of the countries;

2) that WHO has approved certain vaccines that are not safe including, vaccines for Tetanus, Human Papilloma Virus, and Malaria, and finally,

3) that the United Kingdom and the United States of America (UK and USA) eradicated malaria without recourse to vaccines or initiatives, such as the use of sterile mosquitoes that is currently under research.

I would like to categorically debunk these lies and misinformation. In the first part of my response, I want to debunk the lies and misinformation that WHO is an organisation led by non-elected bureaucrats.

The WHO was set up in 1948, as a Member States United Nations Specialised Agency for health, with a constitution, that entered into force on 7 April 1948.

The work of the WHO is carried out by the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is the highest decision-making body of the WHO.

The WHA is made up of Member States delegates with voting rights and observers with non-voting rights.

At the WHA, each member is represented by delegates, one of whom is designated as chief delegate. The delegates are chosen from among persons most qualified by their technical competence in the field of health, preferably representing the national health administration of the Member.

The WHA meets in regular annual session and in special sessions as may be necessary. Special sessions can be convened at the request of the Board or of a majority of the Members as was the case during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The WHA, at each annual session, elects its President and other officers at the beginning of each annual session, who hold office until their successors are elected. The other bodies that carry out the work of the WHO are the Executive Board and finally the Secretariat that is led by the Director General (DG).

The Secretariat of WHO comprises a Director-General (DG), elected by the WHA, Regional Directors (RDs) of the six WHO regions elected by regional committees of Member States, and such technical and administrative staff as WHO may require.

So, for Dr Wahome and Hon Sarah Opendi to lie or misinform the president and the public that WHO is an organisation led by non-elected bureaucrats is rather disingenuous and unfortunate. I can excuse Dr Wahome because he may not have read the WHO constitution and is probably not knowledgeable as to how WHO works.

However, for Hon Sarah Opendi, a former minister of state for health who has attended the WHA and several meetings of the WHO Regional committee, I find her actions not excusable.

Let’s now look at the second lie or misinformation that the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the proposed Pandemic Agreement will usurp the sovereignty of the countries. According to the WHO constitution, Articles 19-22, the WHA shall have authority to adopt conventions/agreements and regulations with respect to any matter within the competence of the WHO

The WHO International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005) are a legally binding agreement of 196 States Parties to build the capability to detect and report potential public health emergencies worldwide.

The purpose of the IHR (2005) is “to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response to the international spread of disease in ways that are commensurate with and restricted to public health risks, and which avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade.”

The IHR (2005) offers the framework for the prevention and control of epidemic and pandemic threats and enables countries to defend themselves against health security risks and emergencies.

The WHO IHR require that all States Parties have the ability to detect, assess, report, and respond to public health events.

Note that I use “States Parties” rather than Member States because the Vatican and Liechtenstein have endorsed the IHR (2005) but they are not WHO Member States, that is why there are 196 States Parties and 194 Member States that have endorsed the IHR (2005).

The International Health Regulations (IHR) were first adopted by the twenty second WHA in 1969, from what were previously known as the International Sanitary Regulations. They were amended by the Twenty-sixth WHA in 1973 and the Thirty-fourth WHA in 1981.

The forty-eighth WHA in 1995 called for a substantial revision of the IHR to take into consideration the extensive increase in international travel and trade, and emerging and re-emerging diseases. Following the epidemic of severe acute respiratory (SARs) in 2003, the urgency of revising the IHR became real.

Consequently, an intergovernmental working group (IGWG) was set up in 2004 to formulate the revised IHR. The current version of the IHR (2005) were adopted by the fifty-eighth WHA on 23 May 2005 and entered into force on 15th June 2007.

In 2022, learning from the unprecedented West Africa Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak (2013-2016) and the COVID-19 Pandemic, Member States of WHO agreed, through Executive Board and WHA decisions to embark on a process to amend the current International Health Regulations (2005).

The process is being led by the Member States of the WHO through a Working Group on the amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (WGIHR).

Coincidentally, the process of amending the IHR is running in parallel with another Member States-led process – called the Intergovernmental Negotiation Body (INB), also established by WHO Member States at a special session of the WHA in December 2021, to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument (now commonly referred to as the Pandemic Agreement).

The Working Group and INB is open to all WHO Member States and is working in an inclusive manner, conducting its business on the basis of consensus, and in line with the Rules of Procedure of the WHA. The INB for the pandemic agreement and Working group to the amendments to the IHR presented their recommendations for consideration by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, 2024 (May 27-June

For Dr Wahome, Hon Sarah Opendi, and colleagues to suggest that this democratic and transparent process for the amendments to the IHR and the proposed pandemic agreement will usurp the sovereignty of the countries is not only unfortunate, but it shows that they are not honest or sincere and probably have ulterior motives.

In closing, I would like to state that epidemics and pandemics have had devastating health, social and economic impacts. We cannot predict with certainty which pathogen will cause the next pandemic, but if humans and infectious disease pathogens continue to coexist, pandemics will occur.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that we need to be prepared NOW to mitigate the effects of the next pandemic. Building capacity for health security integrated with building resilient health systems for universal coverage will make us better prepared.

Amendments to the IHR and the proposed pandemic agreement adds to our measures to support the world to prevent, prepare, promptly detect, and effectively respond. This kind of misinformation is not only a risk to health security but a risk to national security.

In the next part of my article I will debunk the lies about the vaccines for Tetanus, Human Papilloma Virus, and Malaria, as well as articulate the factors that facilitated malaria eradication in the UK and US.