Deciphering rumblings about rental tax

Thought-provoking conversations have been going about rental tax for a while, the cause being a requirement for verification of a capped deduction in determining the taxable rental income.

For individuals with rental income, the gazetted amendment seemed to be good news because the previous cap on the deductible expenses was enlarged, however the requirement for verification of such expenses may leave those individuals with nothing to deduct if none of their expenses incurred in generating rental income is verified.

The focus should not be so much about the requirement for verification of expenses because its just logical and fair that for one to claim an expense it should be real and genuine; the focus should be on the reasons propounded for capping the amount of expenses that can be deducted by a taxpayer for purposes of determining the rental tax.

Tax deductions! A tax deduction is basically an expense or allowance a taxpayer is allowed to subtract from the income he/she receives for purposes of lowering the amount to be subjected to tax. In principle, income should only be taxed to the extent that it exceeds the expenses incurred in generating it.

Consequently, it is only fair that costs ordinary incurred in deriving income should be recognised for purposes of determining the net income subject to tax. This principle is fairly well embedded in our taxing mechanism for business income but not so much in the taxation of employment and rental income.

In my view capping deductible expenses for tax purposes is expensive, regressive and not recommendable for jurisdictions that are still grappling with issues such as taxpayer appreciation of their obligations. Research has shown that uncapped tax deductions have the effect of making it cheaper for states to raise taxes from a wider range of people but also have an effect of bolstering legitimate expectation among the taxpayers.

The policy considerations for capping the tax deductions on rental income that I came across were not very convincing. In fact, in relatively advanced economies taxpayers are allowed additional standard deductions over and above the common tax deductions if they are in strategic sectors or incur adherent expenses. Other jurisdictions provide for carrying forward capped deductions to subsequent tax periods such that taxpayers are not disadvantaged by regressive tax considerations.

Allowing a tax deduction in full for real costs or expenses genuinely and exclusively incurred in generating income should have a positive effect on tax habits of any population. Unfortunately, we tend to focus on excessively milking a small tax base yet focus should be on making tax fair, convenient and manageable for a wider tax base.

A key concern has always been taxpayers taking advantage of loopholes to claim tax deductions over and above what they should. A review of various tax laws, however, reveals the use of terms like “exclusively”, “wholly” or “ordinarily” which seem to buttress an attitude that tax deductions should or ought to be matched; or restricted to the taxable income generated. Why then cap such real expenses?

Interestingly, I have always wondered why employees are not allowed tax deductions for some peculiar work-related expenses genuinely incurred by them to earn their income, it’s never questioned but fairness should dictate otherwise. There are certain real costs that employees should be allowed in full, if verified; case in point, accommodation expenses, commuting expenses, charity contributions, life insurance, among so many other legitimate expenses. According to my research, in some countries for example, employees are allowed commuting expenses in full provided they can show that they were exclusively incurred for purposes of guaranteeing their movement to and from work.