Decoding NRM’s marijuana Marxism

We have endured four national prayer days since March last year when Covid-19 showed up, without the other Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Each of these national prayer days was declared a public holiday so people, already under lockdown, could take a break from taking a break!

This meant Ugandans had four more days on which they couldn’t make the money necessary to keep their heads above NRM’s rising tide of misrule.

Predictably, poverty didn’t take four days off to also observe these holidays.

However, NRM adherents clasped their sticky fingers in prayer to ask God to help those who weren’t able, thanks to the public holidays, to help themselves.

After all, NRM’s overall plan is to sculpt the nation’s superstructure (its beliefs etc.) in the image of the NRM’s feet of clay so that when its day of reckoning arrives, we all go down with it.

To understand this, let’s go back a little.

In 1986, if you recall, the NRM rode into power under the blood-red banner of Marxism to govern a nation that’s “incurably religious.”

To those who are unaware, Marxists are atheists. So the NRM was led by a group of godless communists who believed that religion is the “opium of the people”.

By their understanding, thus, religion does the same thing to a believer’s head that weed does to a pot head’s sense of reality.

Maybe this is why The Uganda Times quoted candidate Yoweri Museveni at a rally in Gulu, October 6, 1980, as saying, “UPM was founded to remove the ‘marijuana’ of confusion from the heads of Ugandans.”

This confusion has been heightened, if you like, by some NRM leaders declaring that Museveni has been in office so long because “God chose him.”

Allied to this, many religious sects in Uganda reinforce materialism. So they are essential to the power of our plutocracy (rule of the rich).

This materialism is best understood by the definition of sin as an improper relation between flesh and spirit.

Sin thus occurs when one’s attachment to things of this world, as opposed to the life of the spirit, becomes one’s chief focus.

Sin is also propagated when “heaven” is used to describe a physical place where believers assemble after death and not a spiritual destination which transcends the physical by having no physical location.

However we are reminded, by NRM religionists, that this heaven is a pie in the sky. So we must forgo any slice of life on earth to enjoy it.



Therefore being humble (read poor) prepares us to be received in a physical space called the afterlife.

The description of this space as a physical location, instead of a spiritual destination, places matter over spirit. So our desire for material things is subconsciously elevated above the spiritual.

Being humble yet hungry, we are ready to sell ourselves to the powerful. They, in turn, make us believe that heaven and hell are places instead of states of mind.

Our consciousness is subsequently diminished in favour of their growing wealth.



The NRM is happy with this because it knows that if people elevate their consciousness, they will be able to subordinate the material to the spiritual.

By extension, they will know heaven and hell are not physical locations but intangible expressions of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness or a lack thereof.

Being more conscious, Ugandans will be less susceptible to patronage and the wait-and-see mentality which makes us forsake this world for the next.

When this happens, it will be our turn to “remove the ‘marijuana’ of confusion from the heads” of our leaders.

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter

mugashop74@gmail.com