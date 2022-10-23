Decolonisation of aid in Africa: An overdue process

I was recently invited to participate and share at a workshop in Kampala on ‘Decolonisation of humanitarian aid’. As a scholar in conflicts and humanitarianism, I was delighted.

Organised by Charter for Change working group (Uganda), currently chaired by Naomi Ayot Oyaro and guest-led by CARE International country director Apollo Gabazira, the focus of the two-day workshop with participants from more than 20 national and local NGOs was on internal risk management as a way to make civil society organisations (CSOs) better, responsible and effective stewards of emergency humanitarian response and service delivery.

Coincidentally, it happened as Uganda marked 60 years since political ‘independence’ from Britain.

Decolonisation in broad terms means processes by which communities, identities (nations) or ‘colonies’ become independent from a colonising country, in our case Britain. There have been various debates on decolonisation of human rights, culture, religion and education.

On aid, ‘decolonisation’ has been subject of a more rigorous debate recently and is now an apt and contextualised call from various humanitarian actors for a clear, apparent and fundamental shift in power and resources from a predominantly colonial construct, largely operating on terms and from the points of view – and possibly interests – of the West, effectively perpetuating inequality and imbalance.

Charter for Change is an initiative led by both national and international NGOs to localise aid through practically implementing changes in the way global humanitarian system operates, and to enable more locally-led response by, among others, strengthening capacity of local actors, increasing transparency within the sector while emphasising the import of national actors in humanitarian response alongside advocacy, to governments which are humanitarian-donors, thereby reinforcing trust between donors and implementing agencies.

Considering the type of debates on social media, mainstream media and communities across the country leading to the independence anniversary suggested perhaps that the fruits of independence have been slow at arriving at most door steps.

This is largely the case across Africa. Humanitarianism by nature and definition thrives, and is most desired in areas where governments are least present, fragile or if you like, least effective. They generally compliment and fill the voids. Most NGOs in Uganda would hardly find work to do if transplanted in Scandinavian countries where states are generally big and socially liberal-interventionist.

The debate on decolonising polity and economics in Africa continues. Some governments occasionally categorise international relief agencies as agents of imperialism in times convenient and when they do not agree.

It is not uncommon that in the process, local actors, especially the end users – usually the most vulnerable citizens – suffer the most. Often forgotten is that if these governments provided the otherwise very basic services these essential humanitarian agencies offer, this debate would have closed almost at independence.

While we seek to strengthen our political independence, it is time too our locally-led humanitarian agencies are collaboratively strengthened, resourced, voiced and enabled to effectively deliver to the most vulnerable in our communities, while acting as bridges between the public, State and our genuine global friends.