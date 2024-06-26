Decriminalise suicide to save lives

For centuries, holding a conversation about mental health or your mental health problems was impermissible in most communities around the world. They are often resident at the periphery of society’s development. With limited knowledge about mental health and people with mental health problems, we are likely to be conduits for ignorance, prejudice and discrimination.

The prevalence of mental health conditions in Uganda has gone up when compared to other low- and middle-income countries. A Lancet Psychiatry correspondence in 2022 reported that close to 14 million people out of a population of 44 million were affected by mental health conditions.

The surge was ascribed to the coronavirus pandemic, including its burden on mental health and services.

A school-based study in Wakiso and Gulu by Mental Health Uganda and SOS Children Villages in 2023 revealed that 20 percent of students had ideated suicide. Among the striking triggers identified by the students were bullying, body shaming, examination pressure, and relationships with parents and teachers. In the last couple of weeks, the media has reported several cases of suicide. The biggest number of the victims are between ages 18 and 45, and usually men. Men or boys are often victims of toxic masculinity. The general beliefs that ‘boys should be boys’ or to ‘man up!’ are often barriers for men to admit that they need help and pursue it. From the time they are boys, these gender standards are ingrained in their growth and will continue to influence their help-seeking behaviour throughout adulthood. Through our toll free line at Mental Health Uganda, 64 percent of callers from May 2021 to date have been managed through talk therapy. Fifty-six percent of these are men. The preference for the men is largely attributed to the anonymity of the service.

The deep-rooted cultural perspectives and national legislations have not addressed suicide or attempted suicide. Attempted suicide in Uganda is criminal under Section 2010, Chapter 120 of the laws of Uganda which states that: “Any person who attempts to kill himself or herself commits a misdemeanour”. The general punishment for misdemeanours pursuant to Section 22 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 120 is imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years. Despite having a legislation, the numbers of suicide or attempted suicide are soaring by the day. I have had an opportunity to talk to people serving their sentences for attempted suicide. They look at themselves as criminals and have not received the emotional support they need. What these people need is timely support and care and not prosecution. Condemning them to prison does not address the issues that triggered the individual to consider taking away their lives.

It is important that we embrace a public health outlook to suicide and not a legal one. Uganda should emulate countries like Ghana and take positive steps towards decriminalisation of attempted suicide.

This will aid the construction of an inclusive society that sees people with mental health problems as persons of great value. A supportive environment around them will undoubtedly save lives.