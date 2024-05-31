Defend the African extended family values

In today’s rapidly changing world, the traditional African extended family structure stands as a beacon of resilience and strength amidst modern challenges. While divorce rates rise and parenting struggles intensify, the values ingrained in the African extended family system remain steadfast.

Faithfulness, hard work, communal parenting, and unity are not just ideals but lived realities within African families. Despite the pressures of urban life and economic demands, these values persist, offering a foundation of stability and support.

However, the onslaught of social vices threatens to erode these cherished principles. From infidelity to material greed reflected in the way children sell land possessing burial grounds of their parents, the heirs dispossessing their siblings or even parents; and ending up in courts of law over mismanagement of their late parent’s estate. At the same time African families grapple with internal conflicts that strain the very fabric of their existence.

Unfaithfulness even in the smallest matters such as, a man not revealing the exact amount of money he earns to his wife and vice versa have worked to weaken the families today. Recently there was a media frenzy about some prominent men doing DNA tests on their children after becoming suspicious of their wives. The results of DNA have left the family very weak.

Besides men are not declaring children born outside the wedlock but only to be brought or revealed at the funeral. In addition, domestic violence in Uganda is on the rise. Much as the 2023 Police Annual Crime Report indicated that there was a reduction of cases of domestic violence recorded, at 14,846 compared to 17,698 reported cases in 2022 and 17,533 in 2021; those cases are still high given that some are unreported to police.

One may wonder how, then, do we address these and more challenges facing the family today? What kind of family do you want to raise? What challenges do you face as a family? What threats do African families face in the 21st century?



It is therefore critical that religious and cultural leaders take lead in the path of strengthening and guiding the family. Families can be a centre for driving transformation. Only when families are strong, stable, peaceful, united and thriving; will we see transformation in our communities and the country as a whole.

Drawing from the inspiration of our inter-religious peace initiatives, we have organised a Family Festival in which we will reaffirm that all people, regardless of tribe, religion, and nationality, belong to the one human family, and are endowed by the Creator God with freedom and fundamental rights. The festival will explore best practices in interfaith peacebuilding and highlight the power of deep-rooted African traditions of family and spiritual values to advance freedom and a vision of a 21st century African renaissance.

This festival seeks to inspire all people to uplift our shared origin and spiritual heritage in our common humanity. Through this we aim to advance a deep-rooted understanding of traditional African values of family and faith as a means of mitigating threats to the family, youth radicalisation and extremism, and other social ills that limit progress on the continent.

Yet, amidst these trials, there remains hope. Religious and cultural leaders play a pivotal role in guiding and strengthening families, leveraging their influence to uphold traditional values and foster unity. Initiatives like the Family Festival serve as rallying points, reaffirming the importance of familial bonds and shared spiritual heritage.

The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, therefore, stands firm in its commitment to defend the sanctity of family, freedom, and cultural values, recognising the profound impact they have on our collective wellbeing.

Together, we can safeguard the legacy of the African extended family for generations to come.