Demarcate your land beyond yards, guesses

In an era where technology drives everything from smart cars, smart cites to artificial intelligence, and data analytics shape economies, it’s almost laughable that many Ugandans still measure land by pointing at a tree or, worse, using emiggo (traditional yardsticks). While the world maps Mars, some of us still rely on the physical boundary marks such as the Luwanyi tree, a neighbour’s well, or a conveniently placed rock.

But here’s the problem: trees get cut down, wells dry up, and rocks can be dismantled usually when a neighbour decides to extend their Kibanja/plot boundary overnight! In Uganda, land is more than just a resource; it’s life itself.

Yet, according to a 2020 Uganda Bureau of Statistics report, only 20 percent of land is formally registered. Fast-forward to 2024, and the Minister of Lands reported that a staggering 70 percent of Uganda’s land remains unregistered.

This means only a small fraction of landowners have their exact measurements and spatial boundaries mapped. The rest? They rely on rudimentary methods, wait for it, like comparing their land to a football pitch.

Imagine planning your farm based on the assumption that your land is “about five hectares,” only to later discover it’s 3.95 hectares. This isn’t just a minor miscalculation; it’s a recipe for disaster. Farmers end up overestimating seed requirements, underestimating labour costs, and misjudging yields.

The result? Losses that could have been avoided with a simple, accurate measurement. If Uganda is to achieve economic growth through proper land-use, precise land demarcation must become priority.

Demarcating your Kibanja isn’t just a bureaucratic exercise to avoid conflicts or satisfy legal requirements. It’s about empowering yourself with knowledge. When you know the exact size of your land, it becomes a critical economic and planning tool.

Additionally, the Physical Planning Act of Uganda restricts the use and registration of plots below a certain size, making it even more critical for landowners to be familiar with their land size before seeking registration or any fragmentation. Land demarcation has gone digital, and it's easier than ever to measure land accurately.

Here’s what’s revolutionising land management: Mobile Apps: Tools like GeoMeasure , GPS Devices: Handheld GPS units and apps like GPS Fields Area Measure help non-experts mark their land precisely.

RTK GPS: If you’re after near-perfect accuracy, Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) GPS is your best friend. UAVs (Drone mapping):Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)save for their extensive use, they also facilitate rapid spatial data acquisition and can quickly survey large plots, producing high-resolution maps essential in precision agriculture demarcation Remote Sensing & GIS: Advanced geospatial platforms such as Google Earth Engine, ArcGIS, and QGIS provide extensive spatial datasets for land cover classification, spatial analysis, and high-precision demarcation.

The government has made strides in promoting land registration, with free titling programmes in western and northern Uganda. However, registration is only part of the solution, as it can be costly and unaffordable for many, particularly marginalised groups.

For those who cannot afford it, community-based mapping exercises are a viable alternative. In the Central Region, the Buganda Land Board (BLB) has also demonstrated leadership through ongoing surveying initiatives, massive registration campaigns, and land sensitisation programmes. While these efforts are sporadic, a systematic approach would yield thousands of benefits for Bibanja owners, landlords, and the government.

We’re in the 21st century, there’s no excuse to still relying on “my grandfather said our land reaches that anthill.” Whether you use a GPS app, hire a surveyor, or participate in community mapping, knowing your exact land size is no longer optional it’s a necessity!

Mr Emmanuel Balaba ia a physical planner at Buganda Land Board







