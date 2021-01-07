Demographic reality in this year’s election

By Karoli Ssemogerere More by this Author

This will likely be the last election of its kind in Uganda. After six direct presidential elections, certain forces may militate against another direct election where an Independent candidate theoretically marshalls enough support to win. At our Christmas dinner in Kalangala District, we were 20 of us.

By far, I was the oldest and at least two demographic groups below my age bracket were absent - from 27 to 34 to 35 to 44.

Uganda’s population is trending very young and soon, Uganda may overtake Kenya in population coming just behind Tanzania. The younger Ugandans are far more mobile than older Ugandans.

A mixture of factors, land shortages, climate change, massive unemployment, receding of the traditional family structure, declining influence of religion, etc. Most of the still available arable land is in remote areas like Kibaale, western Tooro, Acholi and Teso (the last two regions populations) are only recovering from various insurgencies between 1986 and 2000.

Landlessness remains a big driver of emigration from regions such as Kigezi, the first region of Uganda to promote resettlement first in Ankole, then Kibale, Kabarole and Buganda. In fact, now the descendants of the first settlers have even shifted burial grounds to their new homes retaining their identities, but as well adjusting to the new environment.

The younger population is less glued together by tribe, religion or language. The proliferation of ICT and the information age has mapped a uniform language. When certain social media were blocked in 2016, it only became apparent that business too is now in many places transacted on social media, especially WhatsApp. From one single TV operator, former UTV established in 1964, a first in the region, there are now more than 83 TV operators, reflecting a fragmented social discourse.

In some ways, they have even outpaced developed countries. In the UK, five operators dominate the market including public broadcaster, the BBC. In Germany, regional TV houses map their territory in the federal states – Lander. In the US, there are very many television and radio stations, but these play second fiddle to the big networks, NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox.



Micro-markets have also reasserted themselves in our economy. For years, 97 per cent of Uganda businesses were family-owned or mom and pop type. No major consumer good would reach the grassroots without a strategy to sell downstream.

In the 2000s, a new phenomenon, Small Medium enterprises (SME) came up to promote Small and Medium enterprises to mitigate high unemployment. This strategy rather than buttress consolidation and amalgamation, meant the near death of big banks such as Barclays, Standard Chartered, etc.

A high rate of loan failures has eaten up medium and large businesses. The collapse of credit has affected, but not as yet ravaged the banking sector with 29 licensed banks. The closure of Crane Bank in 2017 dented further the SME sector as this particular bank was known for easy credit.

Young people are still out of the mainstream, they are excluded from the financial sector, relying on micro-credit. Very many young people actually share the same national ID to access telecommunication services and the early cut off in voter registration by the Electoral Commission disenfranchised many others.

In a life of multiple moves in a short time, lost ID whose replacement cost is UGX 50,000.00 plus bank charges, and repeated follow ups will continue to promote this exclusive culture and two classes of Ugandans, documented Ugandans and undocumented Ugandans.

In recent years, Uganda has attracted temporary and permanent migrants from neighbouring countries, including Rwanda, the DR Congo, Somalia, and Eritrea, among others. etc. Uganda because of its agreeable weather will also attract more snowbirds from the rich west coming to retire. The British and Italians favour Kenya.

The Germans favour Tanzania, their former colony. Chinese seem happy in Uganda.

Most Americans retire in Latin America, but that may change somewhat. One untapped segment are African-Americans very much at home here who live in some of the older, very cold industrial cities in the US.

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-At-Law and an Advocate.