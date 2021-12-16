Deploying in DRC may worsen relations with Rwanda

In 1996-1997, in what came to be known as the “First Congo War”, Uganda and Rwanda, joined by several other former African guerrilla movements under the Alliance of Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo-Zaire (AFDL), invaded DR Congo and uprooted the country’s long-serving president, Mobutu Sese Seko, and succeeded him with Laurent Kabila.

In 1998, following the fallout with Kabila and other former AFDL coalition members, the pair launched a second rebellion – this time aimed at ousting Kabila. With joint military operations, Uganda and Rwanda simultaneously poured hundreds of soldiers in eastern DR Congo.

But unlike the first war where a huge amount of preparatory legwork went into pulling together the pan-African coalition that had backed the AFDL, ensuring its stunning success, the second war was a multi-pronged affair and poorly planned, both politically and strategically.

As a result, in 1999-2000, differences between Rwanda and Uganda emerged, which eventually led to several clashes, especially in Kisangani. The two former allies’ troops found themselves eyeball to eyeball, and it is estimated that the fighting resulted in around 3,000 civilian and 1,000 military deaths.

Since the end of that war, the intimacy between the two countries has never been the same. It is, therefore, unsurprising that when, early this month, Uganda confirmed sending troops into eastern DR Congo to pursue the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group blamed for the recent bombings in Uganda, many observers hastily predicted fresh tensions with Rwanda. Uganda’s State minister for International Affairs, Henry Oryem Okello recently said that he met Rwandan diplomats and briefed them about Uganda’s operations in DR Congo. He further said: “The beauty is that Rwandans know what is happening on the ground. They have good intelligence and I am sure they have intelligence on the ground. I don’t think it is in Rwanda’s interest to confront the UPDF at this particular time”.

However, by the time of writing this article, Kigali had not officially commented about Uganda’s military foray in DR Congo, raising a number of questions regarding Rwanda’s next moves.

In the recent past, both countries have traded accusations, with Rwanda accusing Uganda of supporting armed groups against it, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), also actively operating in eastern DR Congo. In the same vein, Uganda has accused Rwanda of being linked to the ADF.

Whereas these accusations have not been verified by an independent body, they add to the already existing tensions, and there are now fears that Rwanda may also opt to enter DR Congo. These fears may not be far-fetched because in May, Rwandan President Paul Kagame was quoted saying: “We will also be alongside the DRC for all the initiatives put in place to strengthen security in the east of its territory, which borders our country,”

Given their rising animosity, these two countries, if both are invited into DR Congo, could spell doom for DR Congo and the entire Great Lakes region. For decades, DR Congo has been used as a fertile ground for breeding rebel activities and some of the rebel groups are said to be backed by DR Congo’s neighbours.

Perhaps under the circumstances, deploying Ugandan troops in DR Congo was the better option (I am not sure!) to subdue the terror threats caused by the ADF. And from the media stories coming out of DR Congo, the Uganda army together with their Congolese counterparts appear to be making great progress since the deployment.

But to avoid a full-blown regional security crisis and further diplomatic tensions with Rwanda, Uganda should have a clearly drawn and well-timed military strategy, one that also has components of lenience, reconciliation and dialogue.