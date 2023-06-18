DGF closure crippling legal aid services

Recently, the Monitor ran a story of 84-year old Ms Kevina Nabaseruka who was remanded to Butuntumula Prison in Luweero.

The image of the frail woman being led by prison wardens to remand stirred up emotions, with many ridiculing the decision of the court’s presiding officer and the state’s prosecution team in the matter. She was headed to prison to serve pre-trial detention in a land dispute.

Fortunately for her, the media coverage inadvertently led to her matter being recalled by Uganda’s Director of Public Prosecutions. She survived the would-be plight of many in what we have now accepted as a norm in Uganda’s judicial process; months in detention, uncertain when the court file would be concluded for an eventual hearing of the matter.

Land disputes often affect the indigent who can hardly afford legal representation. Worse still, women are more affected by these disparities.

Uganda’s Law Society operates one of the largest legal aid projects that greatly benefited from the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF). Similarly, various NGOs operated legal aid clinics that targeted the indigent, the vulnerable—the structurally marginalised like Ms Kevina.

The recent closure of the DGF has sharply affected the legal aid services landscape in the country.

The DGF, established in 2011, was instrumental in supporting non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to undertake their work with much-needed financial and other strategic resources, including collaboration with the government.

Legal aid programmes have now substantially scaled down or completely closed in both the capital and grassroots areas, to the detriment of the vulnerable populations that need such aid the most.

With the escalating magnitude of bottlenecks in the judicial process in Uganda, which is characterised by worrying pre-trial detentions and insufficient judicial capacity, among other factors, the DGF was supporting the justice, law, and order sector to prioritise alternative modes of dispute resolution other than litigation in courts.

A few months ago, a delegation from Uganda largely facilitated by donor funding undertook a benchmarking visit to South Africa to learn from their government-supported legal aid system with the hope of mooting a similar process to Uganda’s legislature. South Africa has one of the most progressive people-centred legal aid programmes embedded in its Constitution and delivered through Legal Aid South Africa.

Legal Aid South Africa’s role is to provide legal aid to those who cannot afford their own legal representation including vulnerable groups such as women, children and the rural poor.

The closure of the DGF closely follows the government’s refusal to renew the mandate of the

UN Human Rights Office in Uganda; both were mostly political issues that in my opinion could have been dealt with differently.

The possibility of expediting a legal aid bill largely funded by DGF now hangs in the balance. Without the hitherto support and resources provided by the DGF coupled with the lack of a clear plan from the government as to how this gap will be filled, the future of legal aid services for the indigent in Uganda remains uncertain.

The closure of the DGF and the UN Human Rights Office in Uganda may also further weaken the country’s already limping human rights record which is currently tainted by a crackdown on dissent and other human rights abuses including allegations of torture.

Their closure highlights the need for both parties to redouble their efforts in building meaningful synergies based on mutual trust and a common understanding of the ultimate goal – the protection and support of the most vulnerable populations in society.