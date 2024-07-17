Diamond Jubilee; why we celebrate the canonisation of the Uganda Martyrs

Uganda on the global arena is perfectly known and situated as a nation of martyrs. On mission Sunday, October 18, 1964, the 22 Catholic martyrs of Uganda were solemnly proclaimed saints by pope Paul VI in St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome and became the first ever African Saints! Congratulations Uganda!

The impressive ceremony with its age-old rites, traditional pomp and pageantry was rendered even more colorful and spectacular than usual by the presence of the vast majority of the cardinals, archbishops, bishops and patriarchs of the Catholic Church, gathered in Rome for the second Vatican council. Also present were representatives of the government of Uganda, and the Kabaka of Buganda plus high level dignitaries from other countries. The Pope pronounced thus;

October 18 marks the diamond Jubilee since the canonisation of the Holy Uganda martyrs, the pride of Africa and Uganda in particular! The Archdiocese of Kampala is in high spirits of celebrating the unwavering fidelity of the martyrs and our ancestors in spirituality! In the Roman Catholic tradition, a jubilee is a religious event! Contextually, this year is an invitation to solidarity and commitment to serve God with joy with our brethren (Leviticus 25:10-14).

The Ugandan Martyrs lived deep Christian commitments, lives that equipped them for the moment of the heroic sacrifice. In our devotion to the martyrs, our faith is transcended and purified from the blood they shed and their faith, thus frequently re-born in the life of Christ.

The martyrs are a source of joy and checked pride before the universal church and the world. In them, we merit courage and inspiration to diligently serve God in our respective portfolios.

Celebrating this diamond jubilee is important because individuals have an opportunity to renew their knowledge, so they can love and emulate the martyrs. To the church, the jubilee is an act of thanksgiving for the gift of faith now shared with others. It is also an act of reviving, living and relaying the martyrs’ memory!

To Ugandans at large, it is an act of thanksgiving to God for the beauty of our country, gifted by nature and appreciation to all the pilgrims who come to the various shrines across the country to pay respect to the martyrs! In the martyrs of Uganda, the celebration is a great opportunity for all of us to grow in faith as true hour of grace for our Christian society

Whenever we celebrate the martyrs, we are not merely calling to mind a group of outstanding Christians who lived and died in the past but memories, whose lives and death inspire us now (communion of saints).

We rejoice and mourn in the death of the martyrs because a true martyr is he, who has become the instrument of God, who has lost his will in the will of God. The Grace of God is sufficient for every Ugandan to become a Martyr and saint as well.