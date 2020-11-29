Did govt have to respond so violently to riots?

By Kaboggoza Kibudde More by this Author

This week has been distinguished by heart-rending stories of sole bread-winners, innocents, and precious children who lost lives or sustained horrific injuries in the mayhem that followed Bobi-Wine’s arrest. Listening to these tragic stories invariably leaves one teary-eyed and boiling with anger at anyone deemed responsible.

We must make room for this justified anger. However, as we do so, let’s remember the timeless advice against making decisions when we are extremely angry or happy. Anger, like any strong emotion, clouds our judgment and distorts the truth.

Incidentally, distortion of truth is helpful (at least in the short term) because it soothes our pain and anger. So, we shouldn’t judge ourselves harshly if we’ve ignored or discounted the truth; we are grieving! Later, when we’ve regained our strength and sense of balance, we’ll revisit the truth, some of which I highlight below. In a conflict between militant rivals (of equal or unequal strength), death and injury can be uncalled for, yet sometimes, it is justified. When we mourn the dead, we usually ignore that dichotomy out of compassion, either for the dead or for the loved ones and dependents they leave behind. It is only human.

But adjacent to that beautiful side of humanity lies an ugly truth. When chaos emerges, the primary role of the State is to neutralise violence! If they don’t, the unresolved disorder results in even more death and destruction. Consequently, the government does all it can to restore and maintain order quickly. Remember, it has to provide security and a feeling of safety to citizens from threats, both civilian and military. Once it fails in that duty, it is incapable and subsequently collapses.

Nonetheless, chaos and, or militancy, must be neutralised with minimal casualties. Notice that the realistic goal here is to minimise, not avoid casualties. In violent situations, the State has no choice but to mount a violent response. Why? Because non-violent responses can’t protect people, property, and national borders during a violent attack.

Moreover, in responding, the State cannot use equivalent force as desired by some activists because that would result in a stalemate. So, as a rule, it must use superior strength (responsibly). Police will never respond to stones with stones; it will use superior tools. Sadly, this makes injury (and sometimes death) inevitable. Ensuing casualties will fall into three categories. First are people who are maliciously targeted by errant officers.

Advertisement

This is unacceptable, and such officers must be identified and punished. Second are genuine accidents, e.g., victims of stray bullets or stampedes. Third are the justified casualties, e.g., an aggressor attempting to grab a gun from an officer.

Thus far, we’ve wrongly assumed, deliberately or inadvertently, that all casualties were a result of malicious targeting. This is unfair to the truth and our security forces.

Secondly, we’ve misnamed what transpired on November 18 as peaceful protests. For one, peaceful protests don’t quickly descend into choreographed militancy at the earliest provocation. Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr, who epitomise peaceful demonstrations, didn’t start beating the police upon provocation. What happened on November 18 was an insurrection, not peaceful protests.

In summary, the State had a duty to respond and restore order. Unfortunately, the threat’s violent nature necessitated a violent response resulting in unjustified and justified casualties. Our journalists (and police) should elucidate the proportions of malicious, justified, and accidental deaths. Lastly, because government is mandated to protect our lives and property, it must account for the people it unjustifiably harmed or whose property was vandalised.

Mr Kibudde is a sociopolitical thinker

jkibudde@gmail.com Twitter: @kkaboggoza