Did privatisation send Uganda into an abyss?

Uganda's privatisation of the economy adopted in the early 1990's is a topic that has long been discussed among its citizens long after it happened. Most of the facts about this topic are often misrepresented. Many years ago, my semi-illiterate mum would tell us she had booked space on the lone bus that would ply the Kampala–Kabale route once every two weeks. Yes. One bus-once every two weeks. When the bus arrived, Mummy would ask Zangyi — a heavily muscled man — to help fight for her at the door entrance to make sure she got in.

If Mummy got lucky and boarded the bus, it would be a while before she called back — to inform us of her arrival with less money, the rest taken away forcefully at the several roadblocks in between. The journey that takes six to eight hours today, took a week back in the day-sometimes more, with passengers in the interior packed like a brick kiln. I said Mummy would call back, and that’s because we had an extra luxury: a telephone! There were a handful of families that had telephones.

Neighbours would pass by, call the Post Office to be connected to their loved ones, and if people called back, we would be sent to inform them to come at specific hours and wait for the return calls. Col Mateeka, now a retired Major General, was our neighbour. We rarely saw him because he was on duty in the bush. I remember his children asking if Daddy had called! That was the reality then — poor transport and limited communication made life painfully slow and costly, with scarcity of basic goods being the norm. This story is boring, like a daily church sermon, it must be told. Why? If sugar, salt, soap and paraffin were luxuries, how did we get to the opportunities of plenty?

Did you watch Nakaseke South Member of Parliament, Paul Lutamaguzi Ssemakula clip saying President Museveni sold parastatals? With a straight face, he lied. See, smuggling across borders was widespread because local shops stood empty. Ordinary Ugandans spent hours queuing for basic commodities, while buses and trucks crawled on broken roads through countless military roadblocks. Even the government was unable to provide reliable supplies of essentials. Where Metu and Kira Motors operate today, Mummy's lone bus was built by Leyland, a British company.

Those days changed after the NRM government began selling or restructuring state-run firms and opened spaces for private investors. This process, known as privatisation, began in the early 1990s. At the time, Uganda had around 146 state-owned enterprises, most of them loss-making, indebted and feeding off subsidies from a bleeding country. The reforms broke up large, inefficient parastatals and invited private firms to run services that people use every day: buses, telecoms, cement, breweries and more. That today is called private sector-led economy.

The change was not abstract. It was visible in everyday life: journeys that once took a week now take hours because private bus companies expanded routes and schedules. Mobile phones and data became widely available; no more queues at the post office to place a call-or receive a private call in the public's prying ears. Consumer goods and construction materials returned to shops as factories revived production. These biggest cement dealers in Uganda are humble and not necessarily highly educated philanthropists and entrepreneurs who seized the opportunities that Lutamaguzi would rather not speak of.

Privatisation also expanded the tax base. Uganda’s top taxpayers today are dominated by private and privatised firms. Some opposition voices argue that privatisation harmed Ugandans — citing job losses or foreign control of strategic firms. Those concerns are not entirely baseless: poor deals and weak regulation did occur. Critics understand that distinction and they point it out with reason. However, these critics often ignore the fact that before 1992, state companies were collapsing, subsidies were unsustainable, and citizens were left without basic services.

The choice facing policymakers then was stark: continue subsidising failing enterprises with scarce public funds, or bring in private investors who could run them efficiently. The latter, with proper oversight, delivered more buses, phones and factories. Privatisation was not perfect because nothing is. Mistakes were made, and corruption remains a challenge. But it turned chronic failures into functioning markets. It created taxpayers, revived services, and rebuilt industries.

Today, instead of queues for soap, sugar and buses, Ugandans debate how to regulate profitable companies that contribute hundreds of billions in taxes every year. That shift, whatever one’s political view, shows that privatisation was not a curse — it was a game changer for Uganda, and that's progress that you can't protest.

Ms Pamela Ankunda

APT Communications



