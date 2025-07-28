Did tourism in Uganda really begin with the colonialists?

When I was in school, teachers usually told us that tourism in Uganda started with the European explorers and the colonialists. When I came of age and started moving around Uganda, I wondered whether our beautiful resources were only attractive to the Europeans and not the Africans.

Or simply put the other way, would you say the current Ugandans do not enjoy the beauty of Uganda? When I read the journal of John Speke (the man known for discovering the source of the River Nile), he admitted that it was men from Buganda who took him to the spot where the Nile started from. It was a similar story to so many places that were “discovered” by the Europeans.

Over time, I have learnt that our good primary and secondary school teachers only referred to modern tourism. In reality, tourism in Uganda has been going on for as long as people have lived in the land.

People of this land have always travelled to different places for many reasons other than remunerative work. The people of Buganda or other tribes in their kingdoms and chiefdoms often travelled distant journeys to visit relatives or friends for important functions such as weddings, celebration of passage of rites festivals (such as imbalu among the Bamasaba), religious functions and healing (for example at Ttanda in Mityana), coronations festivities or other functions at the royal courts.

This is how musical instruments were developed, as well as specific dances, songs, food, and alcohol, with performances for each type of function. For instance, it is documented that the people of Buganda and all the elders gathered at Busujju in a conference chaired by Kabaka Kintu that produced the constitution of Buganda in the form of taboos and totems, as well as the clan structure.

This constitution is still applicable to date. As evidence of the presence of tourism in pre-colonial times, certain communities developed specific sayings directly tied to travel. For instance, in Buganda, there is a saying “okutambula kulaba, okudda kunyumya” which was crafted long ago. This saying has a special meaning: that a travelled person is more knowledgeable and has more to share with the people back at home. During these journeys, typical tourism facilities were not available.

This is expected, as has been explained in the lifecycle stages of tourism destination development. However, the travellers depended on the hospitality of communities on the paths to their destinations. These en route hosts provided accommodation, food, water and medicine. In return, they received gifts from the travellers, and in several instances made good friends who would invite them to visit their areas later on.

The kings regularly toured their kingdoms, often moving with a large entourage of guests. These had specific palaces built to cater for such visits. In some instances, they built temporary camps for a few days’ stay. There was also inbound and outbound tourism, particularly between members of given kingdoms or chiefdoms. This was particularly common among states that shared friendships. Accommodation and other amenities would be provided at the royal courts.

In his Journal, John Speke admitted to being offered a cottage, along with his men. They were well looked after by the King for some months. The travels were mainly for trade missions, strategic state alliance formation missions and attendance of important events, such as coronation festivals. It should be noted that travel for leisure and recreation was limited, often a preserve of the royal people or the chiefs who ruled specific areas.

The Bakonzo usually hunted in the Rwenzori mountains. They guided the likes of James Grant and John Speke into the mountains, only for the Europeans to claim being the first to climb the mountains. In Ankore, the kings and princes visited Bushenyi Kitagata hot springs for leisure, while the queens and princesses visited the Rwampara hot springs for the same.

The Bagisu gathered at Mutoto Cultural Grounds for imbalu twice a year. They also gathered to catch up with friends, drink some brew, and enjoy the festival. Weddings and give-aways were special occasions when people gathered from near and far to party, drink, eat, dance, and catch up with friends. All of this evidence indicates it is not accurate to claim tourism in Uganda started with the Europeans.

The writer, Celestine Katongole, PhD, is a senior lecturer and Head of Tourism at Makerere University Business School.