Digital and gig workers also need protection

It is imperative to extend labour rights to encompass digital and platform workers. These workers, often operating without traditional employment protections, face unique challenges that demand immediate attention. In their report, “Realising Decent Work in the Platform Economy”, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) notes that the rapid growth of the platform economy is reshaping the labour landscape globally, and introducing new ways of mobilising and organising work, opening up new markets for businesses, and creating new jobs and income-generating opportunities. But there are also challenges for ensuring decent work for all workers. As a response, some member states have already adopted regulations while others have draft legislation before their legislatures. The workplace has undergone a significant transformation, moving from traditional office settings to digital platforms. This shift has led to the emergence of gig workers, freelancers, and content moderators who operate in a largely unregulated environment.

In Uganda, for instance, the Federation of Uganda Employers and the ILO have highlighted the need for clear guidelines to differentiate between employers and independent contractors in the digital economy. Digital workers often find themselves in a paradoxical situation: lacking regulatory protections while being subjected to intense surveillance. Platforms monitor workers’ activities through apps and GPS tracking, leading to potential privacy violations and stress induced by surveillance. This surveillance capitalism commodifies personal data, further exploiting workers without offering them corresponding rights or benefits. Several digital platforms rely on unpaid labour practices, especially affecting African creators. Workers spend significant time searching for jobs, training, or waiting for work without compensation. In Kenya, content moderators for Facebook were paid as little as $1.50 an hour to view distressing content, leading to significant mental health issues. Such practices highlight the urgent need for fair compensation and recognition of digital labour.

The intersection of business operations and human rights is increasingly evident in the digital labour sector. To ensure justice and equity in the digital economy, immediate actions are required: There should be legislative reform, governments must enact laws that clearly define the employment status of digital workers, ensuring they receive appropriate protections and benefits. With the presence of companies like Uber, Jumia, among others, that have been operating in Uganda for a while, having clear labour laws that govern platform work could ease the operations for many businesses like those but also will protect workers who continue to use the different platforms for work. Platform accountability must be pushed for so that digital platforms can be held accountable for fair labour practices, including transparent algorithms and equitable compensation.

The vacuum of no accountability has increased the exploitation of many digital workers in Africa. Organisations like TikTok should extend their Creator Rewards Programme to content creators in Africa as well. Global Collaboration and cooperation are essential to address cross-border labour issues and establish universal standards for digital work. Particularly because most of these apps and platforms are built and originate from the global North.

African governments and Uganda in particular must have a position in how their data and citizens experience these different platforms and global collaboration is an entryway to protecting the stakes and desires of different countries, especially with the increased technological development and the rise of artificial intelligence. In conclusion, the digital revolution should not come at the expense of workers’ rights. We must lobby for legal reform so that labour rights protect digital and platform workers from exploitation and abuse.

The author, Tricia Gloria Nabaye is the engagement and advocacy lead at Pollicy. [email protected]







