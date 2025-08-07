Digital and green infrastructure in the EAC

In the dynamic heart of East Africa, a transformative wave is quietly reshaping the region’s development narrative. The East African Community (EAC), which now includes Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Federal Republic of Somalia is redefining infrastructure far beyond the conventional frameworks of roads and railways.

Today, the region’s blueprint for growth is being redrawn with digital connectivity and green innovation at its core. This convergence of technology and sustainability is not only reshaping national economies, it is also empowering citizens, stimulating cross-border collaboration, and laying the groundwork for an environmentally resilient future.

From e-governance platforms to climate-smart transport systems, the EAC is building a new kind of infrastructure: one that harnesses digital potential while honouring ecological responsibility.

East Africa’s rapid urbanisation demands robust digital infrastructure. Mobile connectivity has surged, with Kenya’s M-Pesa revolutionising mobile money. Uganda launched its Digital Transformation Roadmap (2023–2028) to accelerate e-governance, broadband access, and digital literacy.

Aligned with Digital Uganda Vision 2040, it aims to achieve 90 percent broadband coverage and 90 percent citizen access to e-services by 2027.

Experts like Dr Bitange Ndemo, Kenya’s former ICT permanent secretary, affirm digital integration could unlock productivity in agriculture, healthcare, and education, key sectors for regional development.

While digital networks connect minds, green infrastructure powers the future, Uganda leverages its hydroelectric potential through initiatives like the Global Gateway partnership with the European Union, mobilising billions for clean energy, rural electrification, and climate-resilient projects.

Progress faces hurdles: fragmented regulations, limited financing, and cybersecurity risks. The Eastern Africa Regional Digital Integration Project, supported by the World Bank, aims to harmonise digital policies, reduce internet costs, and strengthen regional cybersecurity.

The EAC envisions interconnected smart cities powered by clean energy and digital networks, a shift from concrete-and-steel infrastructure to human development enablers. Together, we can harness infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism to drive sustainable prosperity across East Africa.

The EAC is charting a bold course beyond roads and rails. By embracing digital and green infrastructure, the region builds resilience and sets a global precedent.

Uganda, led by First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga stands at the forefront, proving that vision and collaboration can forge an inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future for East Africa.

Guided by Vision 2050, the EAC is steadily advancing toward its long-term goals: attaining upper-middle-income status, adopting a single currency and monetary union, and ensuring the free movement of goods, people, and capital.

At the heart of this vision lies a commitment to digital connectivity, green infrastructure, youth empowerment, and inclusive growth. Looking ahead, the 7th EAC Development Strategy (2026–2031) affirms the region’s alignment with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, signalling a shared commitment to resilience, equity, and regional unity in the post-Covid era.

Mr Bishop Samuel is the head of communications and media relations at MEACA-Uganda