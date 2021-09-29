Digital diplomacy: What needs to be done

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The Daily Monitor newspaper ran a story recently on the army defending one of their own using his Twitter account to make personal comments on diplomatic issues.

In the tweets, the army official was commenting on the coup in Guinea and the Ethiopian government’s handling of the situation in Tigray.

Online conversations like these have happened for the past few weeks that have put digital diplomacy to question.

From the Uganda Social Media Conference to the Uganda and Rwanda relationship question that sparked off heated debates between Ugandan diplomats and government officials.

These, having happened mostly on Twitter, are leaving the public not knowing who should be the right person to comment on certain matters with authority.

We live in a world where technology has made things very easy. While in the past access to information used to be only through TV and radio news bulletins, libraries, and newspapers, it now takes a single tweet, Facebook Livestream, and an Instagram story to communicate a message reaching over thousands from across the world.

The same applies to digital diplomacy. It now takes an Internet connection, a smartphone, and just one second to send a message that can spark off a never-ending diplomatic war.

In the context of international affairs, diplomacy is a method by which states manage their relationships with one another and influence foreign policy.

The rise of technology continues to present an opportunity that diplomats need to embrace. Digital media, for example, is very cost-effective and fast when it comes to engaging with fellow counterparts.

Instead of spending money to fly to Geneva or Davos, diplomats can use platforms such as Twitter and Zoom to actively engage.

However, one big question remains; Are the diplomats equipped with the right knowledge and skills on how and what to communicate on such platforms and dealing with data exploitation by big tech companies?

Much as platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are straightforward and can be used by anyone, the moment someone’s bio says diplomat, it is most likely to be assumed that whatever views in line of duty that are shared online, are a representation of the State.

Therefore, diplomats need to be trained on how best to utilise these platforms.

The ethics that are expected, safety and security due to the fact that conversations online involve data which makes any user prone to online hacking and the consequences of engaging in conversations that fall short of their duties.

We need to, however, appreciate how embassies, ministries of Foreign Affairs and ambassadors are now embracing digital media and technology to stay in touch with their counterparts.

Our diplomats need to learn to utilise the digital space to influence foreign policy like facilitating conversations on international trade and tourism.

For Uganda and Africa, it is still a long walk to “freedom”.

Mr Gilbert Beyamba is the head of programmes at Pollicy. [email protected]