Digital future, challenge for regulation

Early this May, we celebrated World Press Freedom, with the global event held in Arusha, Tanzania. The theme was, ‘journalism under digital siege’.

The framing of this theme suggested that a new era in which digitisation ruled was putting journalism in very difficult situations.

There was the idea that journalists were the ones under this digital siege. The gloom and darkness around the discussion was frightening at some points, as if there was a requiem for journalism.

What if we are all under this digital siege? What if we saw this digital future, already with us, as something we are deeply affected by in all aspects of our lives, leading a social transformation?

A couple of weeks ago, I received a call from a friend-or so I thought. The person on the other side sounded like my friend. She sounded very weak. She called me by name, the way that my friend normally does. She said she had forgotten her phone at home and had borrowed a phone. She needed help. She was in Mengo hospital and needed to do tests she did not anticipate. I was sympathetic and told her I was sorry to hear.

She asked if I could lend her some money. Who would deny a sick person help? I knew she was unwell; she had said so a day before. So, I sent the money to the number she gave me. Strangely, the amount she needed, was the exact amount I had on my mobile money. It did not even feel strange at that point. So, I sent it to her. I did not say it was the only money I had. It was a busy day. I got back to my meeting. Then she called again, this time she needed an x-ray. She needed more money and swore she would refund it once at home. I told her I did not have more money,that I had sent the whole amount I had. Then she begged, ‘please borrow and help me.’

I told her to call another mutual friend, because I could not help. She said her phone was at home and did not have the number. I called this friend, who then said she would call someone who should be with her to know exactly what was going on. My other friend, a recent victim of theft, was more alert. In a minute, she confirmed that our friend was indeed unwell, but at home. I had been robbed.

She acted quickly to have the numbers blocked, but the money had been cashed out in the short space of time. I was stunned. Someone knew my friend so well as to sound exactly like her and even knew she was unwell. That person also knew how much money I had on my phone; I believe.

Since then, two people have called me, one claiming to be from my service provider telling me how I will be switched off, and another claiming to be from Uganda Communication Commission (UCC). I had both callers blocked. I have since heard; this is common and well networked.

The real threat we face, is one of surveillance. It is now not only those allowed by law, but also individuals using the information to steal from users.

Despite assurance from UCC’s Ag. Director, Irene Ssewankambo that they have more than a passing interest in this matter, the perceived scale of it all gives no comfort. These stories are rather too common. I see efforts by telecos to create awareness among consumers, but it has to do more to protect them.

Shoshana Zuboff writes of the age of surveillance capitalism as a fight for a human future at the new frontier of power. Zuboff, starts by asking an interesting question, ‘are we all going to be working for a smart machine, or will we have smart people around the machine?’ She also examines, whether we are home or exile in the digital future. ‘Can the digital future be our home?

The digital reality, Zuboff notes, ‘is overtaking and redefining everything familiar even before we have had a chance to ponder and decide. We celebrate the many ways in which it enriches our capabilities and prospects, but it has also birthed whole new territories of anxiety, danger, and violence as the sense of a predictable future sleeps away’. It appears, the disruptions brought by technology, will become universal stories that engulf each one of us, beyond journalism.

A famous 1959 lecture by the British Scientist and novelist C.P. Snow, suggested that intellectual life was getting split between literature and science, within the British public life at the time. He noted that the two cultures did not intersect, with those who understood one rarely understanding the other. He feared, that if the two cultures grew apart, then no society would be able to think with wisdom. It is hard for most of us, to keep track of what is happening in our society.

As we face threats, we lose sight of the capabilities and prospects.