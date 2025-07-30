Digital health technologies advance healthcare system

In today’s world, where technology touches nearly every aspect of life, healthcare systems across the globe are increasingly embracing digital tools to improve service delivery. Digital health is not a solo effort. Uganda’s progress has been possible largely because of the collaborative partnerships that bring together government, non-governmental organisations, private technology providers, and international development agencies. While policy frameworks and partnerships are essential, the most convincing evidence of progress lies in what is happening on the ground. Uganda is currently running several pilot projects in four districts across the West Nile and Lango sub-regions, which demonstrate the transformative power of digital health tools.

One of the most impactful innovations is the use of digital reporting systems by VHTs. Instead of relying on paper forms, which are often delayed or misplaced, VHTs now use mobile applications to collect and submit data instantly. These tools allow them to capture detailed health indicators, including poverty levels, disability status, teenage pregnancies, and home deliveries. Despite the notable progress, Uganda’s digital health journey is not without its challenges. Issues such as internet connectivity, electricity access, digital literacy, and data privacy remain significant obstacles, particularly in rural communities. Furthermore, the cost of scaling up digital health solutions remains high. Most of the current projects are supported by donors, which raises questions about long-term sustainability. For digital health to succeed beyond pilot stages, there must be increased investment by the government and local stakeholders.

The Ministry of Health is working hard to ensure that all digital health solutions are interoperable to avoid duplicating effort and to provide a more cohesive health information system. To address these issues, Uganda is actively strengthening its eHealth policy and creating a national digital health strategy that sets clear guidelines for system development, data governance, and capacity building. This will ensure that digital health technologies are not just temporary projects but become a lasting part of the country’s health infrastructure. As we look to the future, it is clear that digital technologies will play an even greater role in Uganda’s healthcare system. From telemedicine and electronic health records to AI-powered diagnostics and mobile health education, the possibilities are endless. What is essential is that these technologies are developed and deployed with people at the centre.

The Ministry of Health is committed to working with all stakeholders to expand digital health initiatives across the country. Plans are already underway to roll out successful pilot models to other districts, enhance training for health workers, and support local innovators in developing homegrown solutions. Importantly, the government recognises the need to include youth, women, and marginalised groups in the digital health revolution thus ensuring that no one is left behind. Uganda’s experience with digital health technologies is a clear example of how innovation, when properly managed and strategically implemented, can bring real change to people’s lives.









Authored by Mr Geofrey Isiko , senior assistant secretary, Ministry of Health, Kampala



