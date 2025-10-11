Digital skilling powering our future

More than 10,000 Ugandans have already learned valuable digital skills through government programmes. This represents a significant step that underscores the importance of digital training in transforming Uganda.

As the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, we've made digital training one of the five main goals in our Digital Transformation Roadmap for 2023/2024–2027/2028.

This isn't just about teaching people how to use a computer; it's about empowering them to do so. It’s about preparing our workforce, empowering our citizens, and ensuring Uganda maintains a strong presence in the rapidly evolving global economy.

Setting national standards

To achieve this, we signed a five-year deal with ICDL (International Certification of Digital Literacy) Africa in January 2023. Our goal was to develop national digital skills standards and offer certified training in government and schools.

This partnership is already making a real difference. Refugees, who are among the most vulnerable, have received training in computer literacy, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. By mid-2025, more than 1,500 refugees in Kampala, Arua, Koboko, and Kiryandongo were trained. An impressive 619 individuals earned their ICDL certificate, achieving an 86 percent success rate.

These skills are helping refugee businesses and schools in the host communities use digital tools to improve how they earn a living and find opportunities.

Universities such as Kampala International University and Bugema University have become strategic partners. With support from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, they have trained displaced people from across the region in web editing, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship. These efforts show that Uganda is a leader in combining help for people with innovation.

Training government

We’ve also worked to strengthen the government itself. Communication officers from ministries such as Health, Defence, Lands and Housing, ICT and Works, have completed professional ICDL training in digital media and online publishing. This gives the government better tools to communicate with citizens in today’s digital world. Working with the private sector is also opening up new doors.

Through the MTN ACE programme, young Ugandans in districts such as Gulu, Mbarara, Mbale, Arua, and Kampala have acquired skills in coding, App development, and digital business. This helps them get jobs in a technology-focused economy.

The DigiTruck, a mobile classroom equipped with laptops and Internet, has brought training to rural districts such as Kasese, Kabale, Lira, Soroti, and Hoima. This is helping to close the digital divide by reaching communities that previously had limited access to ICT facilities.

Our network of local trainers, known as our "community change agents", has passed on knowledge to more than 10,000 Ugandans. This multiplies our impact by creating local experts, who continue to share their knowledge. We have placed a major focus on women, providing them with specific training in ICT and business skills, which enables them to build businesses and access digital markets.

Foundation for growth

These training programmes aren’t just separate projects. They are part of Uganda’s larger development plan under Vision 2040 and the National Development Plans. By placing digital training at the centre of our national plan, we are creating a stronger economy, more effective public services, and prosperity that benefits everyone.

Simply put, digital literacy is no longer a choice; it is the necessary foundation of a modern economy and society.

The ministry is committed to intensifying these efforts and ensuring no community is left behind. Whether in refugee settlements, rural trading centres, universities, or government offices, the message is clear: digital knowledge is national power.

I, therefore, call upon all citizens, the private sector, universities, and our development partners to continue to support us on this journey. Together, we can harness digital skills to transform lives, drive innovation, and position Uganda as a stronger leader in the region and beyond.

The writer, Dr Aminah Zawedde, is Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT and National Guidance