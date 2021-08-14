Digital skills for youth will be a must in the post pandemic era

By Guest Writer More by this Author

My 15-year-old niece Janet has a passion for dancing. Quite often, she dances in front of her phone recording the session. Once out of curiosity I asked what she does with all the videos she records.

She responded: “ I dance and upload to my Tik Tok account. I want to grow my account such that I can one day become a big time influencer,”.

Influencers today earn a minimum of Shs100,000 to promote a show, programme, product or service. It is an even better cheque if you deal in content creation. These sectors are ripe in Uganda currently as different applications crop up and the drive towards digitisation for businesses intensifies.

These opportunities along with many other digital fortuities could be one of the solutions to Uganda’s challenge of unemployment among the youth.

There is, however, a need for skills and capacity training. Take for instance my niece Janet, skills in professional content creation would be a major addition to her life. There are also opportunities online for people to do transcribing, freelance writing gigs, among others. The internet is a pool of opportunities.

Gone are the days of only being book-smart. You need useable life skills.

On July 15, Uganda joined the world to commemorate the World youth skills day and this year, the theme is reimagining youth skills post-pandemic. This to me has digital skills written all over it.

Advertisement

If the pandemic proved anything, it is that the internet and digitization stopped a possible haemorrhage of the global economy. It also proved that digital is the future.

Youth need to acquire critical digital skills to survive in the post-pandemic era.

Digital skills are unavoidable in today’s world be it business, law, sciences etc. However, these skills are not commonly taught in school, so it is imperative that third parties play a part to fill this gap.

The focus on youth empowerment is to address the overarching issues of unemployment and contribute towards some of the Sustainable Development Goals, for instance (SDG) 1 which aims at eliminating poverty, SDG 5 targeting gender equality and SDG 8 focusing on descent work and economic growth, among others.

In fact, it is important to further shine the limelight on youth empowerment with a key focus on readying the demographic for the Fourth Industrial revolution (4.0)

The fourth industrial revolution can be understood as the way advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, automation and machine learning are being fused into human lives and causing disruption.

Slow as it maybe in Africa, the fourth industrial revolution is slowly sipping its way into the bedrock of society. Hence it is critical at this particular moment to acquaint our youth with digital skills which are relevant in the 4.0.

We have all seen the impact of digitisation through innovation on job creation and effeciency of business systems. SafeBoda today employs over 10,000 boda boda riders. That is only the beginning. There is a lot more potential.

The silver lining to the vast limitations Uganda faces as a country is the opportunity for innovation, especially among the youth.

We must dedicate our focus on tapping into the creativity of the youth to develop solutions to societal challenges and equipping them with skills that are necessary to keep those solutions alive for decades.

It has become an anthem in the business world that most Ugandan businesses do not live past one year.

It is time to change those lyrics to create a new chant and that is through equipping our youth with useable skills to keep their businesses alive.

Ms Enid Edroma is the MTN General Manager Corporate affairs.