Diplomacy only option in Ukraine

Jeffrey D. Sachs

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • From this perspective, compromise seems like appeasement, yet the compromise would be to save Ukraine, not to cede it. Economic warfare is also fraught with profound risks.

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is horrific and barbaric. Yet it could still be ended with a diplomatic solution in which Russia withdraws its forces in exchange for Ukraine’s neutrality.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.