Disasters: Let’s consider forecast based financing

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Task Force on Displacement calls on states to: ‘Strengthen preparedness, including early warning systems, contingency planning, evacuation planning and resilience-building strategies and plans, and develop innovative approaches, such as FbF, to avert, minimise and address displacement related to the adverse impacts of climate change’.

Disaster and climate change displacements are such a humanitarian challenge and it is no longer debatable that innovative approaches are needed to counter the pace at which climate change is racing and build lasting resilient communities.

A study report, Assessing the Evidence: Migration, Environment and Climate Change Nexus in Uganda, by the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) captures significant proof of migration caused by both sudden and gradual adverse effects of climate change and related environmental degradation; stating that both the slow-onset and sudden-onset climatic and environmental changes have a strong influence on population migration patterns in Uganda.

The report adds that sudden-onset events cause destruction of livelihoods and displace affected populations.

Well, many parts of the world are grappling with the same problem regardless of the cause. People will continue to get displaced and migrate due to disasters and the impacts of climate change.

A component of disaster risk reduction, aimed at building lasting resilience is disaster risk financing which counters challenges such as slow recovery rates, costly financing of relief and reconstruction, and political manipulation in the allocation of post disaster support.

Uganda needs to look beyond the contemporary disaster risk/climate change financing mechanisms that aim at response and embrace new innovative ones that prevent, mitigate and/or protect against an impactful forecasted event.

As Uganda integrates disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation in binding legislative frameworks, it is recommended that relevant authorities interest themselves in forecast-based financing.

Forecast-based financing is a new innovative anticipatory action approach to disaster risk reduction financing. It is currently being applied in the

However, this calls for understanding costs of preparedness versus response; and taking an informed decision of investing in disaster prevention and preparedness.

FbF is a mechanism that uses climate and weather forecasts and risk analysis to enable timely disbursement of funds to implement advanced preparedness actions before a potential disaster happens and early action intervention. Funding is secured well in advance, along with a response plan that is activated by predetermined triggers.

Once the trigger threshold is reached, the funding is immediately availed and the assistance activities can begin. This means that obstacles to reaching a quick decision can be avoided during the critical early stages of the crisis.

This approach requires a very dedicated, scalable financing mechanism in order to ensure funds are used efficiently and that vulnerable communities and responders have access to the funding. The key to this is the Early Action Protocol (EAP), a formal plan or standard operating procedures for FbF which defines the location-specific tasks and responsibilities—including the pre-defined triggers, the types of humanitarian early actions and the amounts and timeframe of the funding allocation.

EAPs are developed and approved for different hazards, with the roles and responsibilities of everyone involved in implementing these actions are defined in the EAP to ensure the full commitment of implementation among the involved stakeholders.