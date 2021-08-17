Discarding lies about Covid pickups

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The pandemic took everyone by surprise with its ferocity and scale. And with new cases cropping up every day and the case fatality ratio climbing to unprecedented levels, the government took decisions to save lives.

As the Opposition and other sections of the public question the government priorities in the Covid response, it’s important that we pick a leaf from Thich Nhat Hanh’s teachings about morality and the limitless struggle for goodness.

His simple yet deeply profound teachings aimed to remind us that the past is gone, the future is not yet here, and if we do not go back to ourselves in the present moment, we cannot be in touch with life.

It is okay to question wrongdoings as long as one doesn’t indulge in lies to cover up the truth or twist debate for selfish reasons. For instance, double-cabin pick-ups were not a misplaced priority as some people would argue. The matter was discussed intensively and Health Ministry officials didn’t in any way miscalculate the prevailing situation in the war against the pandemic.

The plan to purchase 282 double cabin pickups from the Covid-19 response donation funds was informed by judicious intelligence briefs to the President and Health Ministry, highlighting the key gaps in our surveillance, transportation of laboratory samples and follow ups in the districts across Uganda. These areas were key in the fight against the pandemic.

Therefore, in the discussions that preceded the procurement of 121 double-cabin pick-ups, a.k.a. Covid vehicles, Ministry of Health moved after sensing danger ahead. The plan was to buy 282 vehicles, distribute them in the districts to reinforce Covid response and seal the gaps the virus wanted to exploit in the first wave of the pandemic.

After the first wave, all serious countries increased their level of preparedness, alert and response to identify, manage and care for new cases of Covid-19. The purchase of double-cabin pick-ups was part of the government plan to respond to different public health scenarios, recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing cases and outbreaks of Covid-19.

Ideally, each country assess its risk and rapidly implement the necessary measures at the appropriate scale to reduce both transmission and economic, public and social impacts.

Some Members of Parliament and sections of the public have politicized the pandemic in total disregard of 2832 people who have died as of August 13 2021. More than 96,000 have been infected and of these, 554 remain in critical condition and they are hospitalized in various hospitals fighting for their lives. The government intervened because the president didn’t want the Covid situation in Uganda to deteriorate like in other countries.

In the face of a brutal pandemic, we took the first step in faith. We didn’t have to see the whole staircase, we just took the first step and bought the cars to boost the capacity of Local Governments to do more surveillance and support their responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the first wave of the pandemic, the government used hired vehicles to trace contacts for testing and early medication, surveillance along our porous and official borders.

It is upon this background that on several occasions during his national addresses on measures against Covid-19, President Museveni appealed directly to investors and all well-wishers to contribute generously towards Government’s efforts to combat the novel Corona virus.

Besides the war against the Covid-19 cannot be fought from the hospital alone, it is a multidimensional war that we lose when we choose to wait for it from the hospital and not enhance such activities as testing, contact tracing, case management and mass vaccination, all of which are facilitated by this transport system.

Ibrahim Kitatta Almalik is the chairperson LCV for Lwengo District local government.

