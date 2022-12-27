Disintegration of the African extended family system is a great danger

Traditional Africa’s social system exhibited deep concern of adult individuals about the wellbeing of other members of society, including special arrangements for the care of children, the elderly, and widows. As such, it is inconceivable that before the advance of recently adopted traditions and lifestyles in Africa, one would have easily found a child-headed household, a desperate widow stranded about how to feed her children, or an elderly person frantic about basic needs.

In days gone by, when African children lost both parents, there was an automatic system of absorbing them into the extended family under the care of mature relatives. As such, no child was directly responsible for taking care and providing for siblings due to the death of their parents. When young women lost their husbands, they and their children would be provided for within the late husband’s family structure. They would not lack the essentials of life. Unfortunately, this is not the universal state of affairs today. For example, just six years ago, a household survey in Uganda revealed that there were 24,063 child-headed households in the country. It also sometimes happens that when some husbands die, their families shamefully pursue the process of dispossessing widows and orphans of property and other means of survival. This is an extreme case of what African tradition provided for; that far from taking care of the needs of the bereaved, there can be cases where they are dispossessed of what the husband and father left with them. Unfortunately, present-day legal systems permit such matters to be presented by families of origin of deceased men, and these families stand some chance to throw out orphans and widows from their inheritance. The African cultural court system was set in rigidities that would not permit such sacrilegious scenarios to play out and leave widows and orphans stranded.

Another area where the erosion of the significance of the extended family has had an impact relates to the relationships between the old and the young, and parents and their children. For example, in African traditional culture, the inheritance of wealth from parents to children was by default. Property and wealth were always passed down from parents to their children, although unfortunately, the system was one of hegemonic masculinity. That implied that wealth and property were passed on only to male offspring. The safety nets were in the strict conditions cast upon men to take care of women and children, such as through the conditionality of marriage and divorce along with associated arrangements around access and utilization of property, which were never decided between the couples as individuals and also never decided by parties distant from the interests of principle stakeholders.

While sons were necessarily lined up to inherit the property and wealth of their fathers, the system was such that these sons also had strict cultural obligations towards their parents. Respect for elders was non-negotiable. It was an environment of mutual responsibility. Today, however, many children still largely feel entitled to what their parents own, while not necessarily feeling as obliged to full conditions towards their parents or any other elders. This is a result of intrusive aspects of foreign cultures into the African fabric. Children want to take fundamental decisions solely on their own, and also sometimes want to decide what parents can and cannot do with their wealth. It is not unheard of that some children go as far as suing their parents in courts of law, in cases involving the wealth of the parents. In traditional Africa, conflicts between children and their parents would have been subjected to the wider extended family, in which for example the brothers and sisters of the parents would mediate between the parties, in the context of culture. Today, the nuclear family is set in firm boundaries away from the extended family, and the latter has huge limitations as far as getting involved in matters of any member nuclear family is concerned. Some children use this state of affairs to become a nuisance to their elders, including their parents. There have been stories of parents who for example fall sick and wish to sell off some of their properties to meet their medical bills but their children disallow it, while at the same time the children cannot take care of their parents’ needs of medical care.

In today’s society, therefore, children can be easily denied their chance to be children when their parents die early. Women, widowed young can easily be rendered exceedingly desperate, by those who should defend them. The traditionally male-dominated culture of our society remains tilted in that direction and can disadvantage women who lose their male protector husbands. Aging parents and other community elders, in general, can easily find them not only lacking the protection of younger adults but in some instances can get directly endangered by those who should protect them. The traditional African extended family system had inbuilt control against such anarchy.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant