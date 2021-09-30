Displaced people need adequate compassion

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The recent influx of asylum-seekers from Haiti to the USA, is making headlines for many wrong reasons.

Caused by the political situation that happened after the sad killing of their president, Jovenel Moise, Haitians had only one choice. To move towards the USA.

Unfortunately, their arrival on USA soil has not been received well by the administration in Washington. So much that the best solution for Washington is to board the homeless on the next aircraft to fly them back home.

Well, nobody would want to run away from home if life there is conducive. These people flee their homes to find safety in other countries. Life as a refugee is tough, as we have seen everywhere around the world in the past 20 years or so.

We see animosity towards refugees and asylum seekers who go to Europe and USA. Many of these countries continue to show maltreatment of needy groups of people. We continue to see their deportations. We see refugees locked up in containers.

As if to send their unwelcome statements to those that are thinking about journeying to Europe. This all shows that the early efforts that were aimed at addressing the refugee-asylum-seeker problems have not yielded any good results.

The rich countries come out to talk about the problem but retreat to act differently. The sympathy stays in the boardrooms. We must fight for the reasons forcing people from their homes. Political challenges. Economic, social, poor state of well-fare caused by disasters, poor service delivery at home, and lack of jobs for the young people. These are all genuine reasons for the noble fight.

Asylum-seeking is supposed to be within anybody’s rights, as guaranteed internationally. Persons that looks for safety away from home has not committed a crime and therefore, should not be treated like criminals. If only their; health, safety, security and protection needs are addressed, refugees wouldn’t leave their countries.

So, we have a big task to ensure that all refugees and asylum seekers get dignified, respectful, legal and humane treatment wherever they go.

We have a task to dissuade those countries that are encouraging policies to stop the arrival of asylum seekers at their borders.

We have a task to make sure that the rich countries refrain from implementing deterrent and containment policies. To stop committing huge sums of money to construct fences and concrete walls meant to keep away refugees and asylum seekers. By constructing containment walls, the intention is clearly to contain the foreign arrivals.

So, we have a task; to ensure that refugees get access to safer, secure places and to better services because these are universal human rights. For these universal rights to happen, we have to continue to remind the world that countries must honour their commitments to shared responsibility for the displaced people.

Ensure that displaced people get adequate reception, protection and basic needs. And immediately stop the containment of refuge-seeking people. This is what will count as true sense of solidarity with displaced people. To build bridges between refugee communities and the world, not containment walls. Not electrified fences.



Also, we must enhance partnerships with community-based organisations and NGOs. We must continue collaborating with all countries to ensure safety of asylum seekers. It should not matter, be they Haitians, Africans or Syrians, displaced people need a hearty response. Seeking asylum is legal, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, as an international community, we have a big task to reflect the compassion of displaced people in the shared responsibility. We cannot avoid, or delegate it to poor countries, to let them manage by themselves.

The humanitarian situation of the world can only be solved if all countries read from the same page.

Simon J. Mone is a Civil Engineer