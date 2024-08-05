Dissecting the wetland question

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) recently intensified the drive to restore and conserve wetlands. This was marked with demolition of houses and the eviction of the so-called encroachers around Lubigi, one of the wetland systems in Kampala.

The evictions have raised eyebrows and an uproar from various sections of society. A similar undertaking recently took place in Nairobi, Kenya and was code-named evictions from riparian areas.

Common among the decisions and actions, is that, they followed respective countries presidential directives and pronouncements. This implies that the wetland or riparian lands question is currently, beyond scientific questions and local environment or water committees’ issues but a high-level governance question. This comes with merits that finally, the long awaited ‘‘political will’’ is earned and aligning with the pushing for improved environmental and wetland management outcomes such as ensuring flood control, waste and water management and the good aesthetics.

The demerits include the fact that political will occasionally come with overriding political interests, the likelihood to be swayed or misinterpreted, and subsequently, half-done actions.

No wonder, the recent evictions elicited varied reactions when we saw people, especially the women and children becoming homeless, causing many to raise pertinent questions. Prompted, I did a contextual analysis of the social posts, reading from both sides of the debate and I made some of the following observations.

First, majority never questioned the relevance of conserving wetlands which is a positive attribute to Nema and other stakeholders. This is a positive step since Uganda became signatory to the Ramsar Convention of 1971 in 1988. The convention followed observations that wetlands have gained attention for their importance and use, and in the processes are getting degraded and reducing.

Consequently, the ‘wise use’ principle among other aspirations was coined. Unlike land and water resources, wetlands management attracted less strict interest during colonial times, although we learn that they were banded under Crown Land under the British Protectorate arrangements and bordering a ‘no man’s land' identity.

Post-colonial administration equally continued administering land and water like the colonialists and added reforms as along the way, and indeed some started registering leases in wetlands and while others expanded into wetlands since it was land-water area with no clear owner, and with possibly no clear-cut definition.

The convention and subsequent national efforts from the Constitution and other subsequent legislations have tip toed between declaring wetlands as “no man’s land or some man’s land" under the wise use basis where wetlands are declared ‘public resources’, usable depending on Nema sanctioned guidance. The wise-use requirement has kept Nema in running battles with wetland users as they accuse the institution of double standards.

Wise use indeed is highly questionable, not clear and subject to abuse. With some of the likely abuse being, the very evictions

considerably selective as a strategy to restore and manage our wetlands.

Although it is easier to revisit the ‘wise use’ terminology, build the relevant social understanding and then reshape the decision criteria, following an impact assessment, the land related questions are not. For instance, land agencies such as Buganda Land Board indicated continued registering of land interests even on wetlands and granting people titles, but the use rights thereof must be cleared by Nema.

With several other individuals also claiming possession of titles and Nema reporting that it caused the cancellation of some titles, questions persist. For instance, if the title offers some hurdles to being evicted, doesn’t it become a good procurement to safeguard one’s stay?

How about those without titles, are they easier to evict or control from wetlands? These and many more land questions need to be answered concurrently when we are developing environmental institutions, laws and policies, especially for wetlands.

Wetlands, as the name goes, bear land and water characteristics. However, since the would be ‘wise uses 'are largely land uses, an effective solution and answer is possibly a land question more than a water question first. It is clear from the discussions that majority aspire for a good environment and wetlands protection, but no silver bullet is being suggested to achieve the result.

As such, Nema and other stakeholders must rethink how to apply varied techniques across the country’s land contexts, achieving what everyone would be satisfied with wise-use, equity, transparency, social progress, functional wetlands.