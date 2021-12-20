Dissecting Uganda’s competitiveness

A very timely and appropriate theme. Actually, I would word it “Paradigm Shift… Business Unusual” is fine but we are in strange times that demand heavier wording.

This era of covinomics has catalysed the resurgence of evarism, only those economies worshipping at the altar of goddess Eva will thrive.



The arena of competition stretches from domestic to the regional, continental and global, almost in all domains.

Attracting transformative investments, research innovation and development, manufacturing capacity and efficiency, financing; tourism destination, demand for local products, skills development, attraction and retention, branding and geographical indication; liveable country/city; social amenities/infrastructure; security of person and property; all domains…

Mzee Mashurubu was very upbeat about the 12th National Competitiveness Forum( NCF) organised by the Private Sector Development Unit( PSDU) of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development( MoFPED).

The proceedings opened at the moment Mzee had just set before us Fischer’s famous dichotomy on microfinance.

Pitting two board members of two microfinance institutions, one board member chest thumps for having attained an 18 percent return on investment and a 98 percent loan recovery; while the other boasts of having reached the poorest of the poor, despite haemorrhaging money. We shelved the Fischer debate for another day.

And we all are glued to the screen, as Mzee contributes via chats. The theme summarises the essential ingredients for catapulting Uganda into a new economic era of covinomics and evarism.

Beyond business unusual, paradigm shift is more compelling as a statement and more enveloping in scope and depth. The starting paradigm shift is at the ideological level.

The developed economies, with all their might in every domain, are already ahead of us, worshipping at the altar of goddess Eva, having relegated goddess Rose to a very insignificant secondary role.

Economic value addition (Eva; begetting Evarism), is what laid the strong foundation upon which the industrial economies attained their current might, sprouting and anchoring the ‘invisible hand’ that gave goddess Rose her pre-covinomics prominence.

An era of purely profit-driven growth, summed up in Returns-On-Shareholder-Equity (Rose), with minimal State action in the economy beyond regulation and ‘creating an enabling environment’.

And for the last four decades or so, this has been the religion preached and enforced in the poor economies: private sector-led growth, albeit a weak foundation incapable of radiating strong effective ‘invisible hands’.

In the wake of covinomics, therefore, the role of the state in the economy is even more paramount and determinant, for the poor economies.

Evarism’s central tenets include import substitution, export promotion, technology transfer, skill development/transfer, employment, infant-industry protection, value-chain development, research, innovation and development. And this requires a total paradigm shift. In virtually all domains.

Therefore, paradigm shift number one is for the state to take an active dirigiste role in the economy.

Regulation and creating an enabling environment did not transform us during normal times…they will be even more ineffective in the new world order of covinomics.

Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) and Uganda Development Bank(UDB) are our royal twins and high priests of Evarism in this new dispensation of covinomics. In the theory of Charles Handy, UDC and UDB are the elephants, onto which our informal sector, will hold and thrive.

The secret is simple; managing the informal sector along PSPP-value chains. PSPP is Planned-Structured-Predictable-Profitable. This is the only viable way to formalise the informal sector without destabilising its core structure. UDB and UDC cannot, therefore, worship at the altar of goddess Rose.

Mzee argues that development financing and risk averseness should be diametrically opposed.

Strategic plans for such elephant institutions normally have inbuilt mechanisms for shock absorption.