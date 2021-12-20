Prime

Dissecting Uganda’s competitiveness

Matsiko Kahunga


By  MATSIKO KAHUNGA

  • “Regulation and creating an enabling environment did not transform us during normal times." 

A very timely and appropriate theme. Actually,  I would word it “Paradigm Shift… Business Unusual” is fine but we are in strange times that demand heavier wording.
This era of covinomics has catalysed the resurgence of evarism, only those economies worshipping at the altar of goddess Eva will thrive.
 
The arena of competition stretches from domestic to the regional, continental and global, almost in all domains. 
Attracting transformative investments,  research innovation and development, manufacturing capacity and efficiency, financing; tourism destination, demand for local products, skills development, attraction and retention, branding and geographical indication; liveable country/city; social amenities/infrastructure; security of person and property; all domains…
Mzee Mashurubu was very upbeat about the 12th National Competitiveness Forum( NCF) organised by the Private Sector Development Unit( PSDU) of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development( MoFPED).
 The proceedings opened at the moment Mzee had just set before us Fischer’s famous dichotomy on microfinance. 

