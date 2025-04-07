Do African countries need ‘Big Brothers’ to boost devt?

From time immemorial, siblings—especially big brothers—have influenced career choices, life partners, business ventures, and many other life-changing decisions. The impact of big brothers has also been evident in nation-building; Africa is no stranger to this phenomenon.

Although Egypt was the first country to gain independence from the British rule in 1922, Ghana set off a domino effect by declaring its independence in 1957. In his speech, Kwame Nkrumah famously stated, “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of Africa.”

Following this, countries like Guinea, a former French colony, gained independence the next year in 1958. Two years later, in 1960, a total of 18 African countries achieved independence, including Cameroon, Nigeria, DRC (Zaire), Somalia, Chad, and Togo.

In the past five years, there have been coups d’état in the Sahel Region of Africa, beginning with Mali (2020), followed by Niger (2021, 2023), and two in Burkina Faso (2022). These three countries share a tripoint known as the “Liptako-Gourma” region, which has become notorious as a boiling pot of the Sahel crisis that began in 2012. The challenges in the Sahel Region are quite complex. However, the current heads of state of these nations attribute the insurgency to French influence. Consequently, they have fostered strong anti-French sentiments, leading to severed ties. In August 2022, Mali expelled the French troops from its territory.

This single act marked the beginning of a domino effect in the now strained Françafrique relations. Since then, we have witnessed the closure of French embassies in these three countries, the establishment of the “Alliance of the Sahel States,” and most recently, Chad (December 2024) ending its decades-long military partnership with France. Viewed from the outside, one could argue that Mali, in a somewhat “big brother” role, has paved the way for what is now recognised as the end of France’s influence over its former colonies in West and Central Africa (Françafrique).

Beyond Africa, there are many intriguing “big-little brother” relationships that have fostered development. From a historical perspective, South Korea regards China as an “elder brother” that has significantly influenced its culture and development.

Philosophies such as Confucianism (spread between 1392-1910) and Buddhism (spread between 372-384 CE) were introduced to South Korea from China, as was Christianity around 1784. To this day, South Korea celebrates Chinese festivals such as the Lunar New Year (Seollal), for which it observes a three-day holiday.

During my numerous visits to Manila, I have noticed that the lifestyle of the affluent closely resembles that of Americans, featuring large cars (SUVs), luxurious living spaces, clothing, and entertainment. However, in many respects, one is considered “cultured” if they indulge in Japanese cuisine (including the use of chopsticks), wear Japanese brands, and adopt their fashion sense and lifestyle. For instance, a well-known indoor park for children emphasises “Japanese values of enriching the body (karada) and mind (kokoro) of the child.”

In many upscale malls, patrons are encouraged to keep to the right, especially on escalators—a practice common in Japan, where those who are walking should keep right (in the Kanto area) and those who are standing should keep left. The ongoing infrastructure developments are inspired by Japan’s meticulous train system and codes. While one might argue that this is due to Japan funding the projects, it is still fascinating to observe the many positive practices being adopted from Japan in the Philippines.

Most of the “big brother” actions in Africa have been linked to liberation movements—an important step but not the only one in the broader context of the continent’s development. The question (s) remains: Is there a single country in Africa that others can look up to as a successful model for development? Or, as a diverse people with varying strengths, should we identify one or two aspects from each country to enhance our nations? If so, what are those aspects, and which countries exemplify them?

The writer, Dr Murungi Elizabeth Mwebesa, is a civil engineer, researcher (Transport Planning & Policy), Clarity Coach, Author, and Blogger

