Do I have to be reminded that I am female?

Someone once said if you are the boss and need to remind your team every day that you are the boss, and keep walking around with the label, ‘I am the boss’, something is terribly wrong. And it goes for many other things.

Thus, if you have to remind your mother so often that you are her child or your siblings that you are also a child in the home, it may signal something difficult in the relationship worth sitting down over. So every time I am reminded that I am a woman, it feels strange.

I recently agreed to be interviewed by a researcher, who was interested in the experience of female researchers. The purpose of the study, by a government agency, was to establish ways to improve the research environment for women, which is an excellent idea. A subject after my own heart, so it was easy to prioritise this.

I was reminded of when I chose to study women in public life more than 10 years ago, I wanted to walk in the shoes of these women to understand what motivated them and how they experienced leadership through the media. I did not imagine it would be an emotional journey spanning several years.

After interviewing several, I felt sufficiently disturbed. I quickly reflected on my own interviews and wondered if I wanted to be interviewed. It started well. We talked about research, the higher education landscape in Uganda in the 20 years I have been associated with it, and what it means to be a female researcher.

I do not remember at what point something went wrong but I was suddenly uncomfortable with the questions. The interviewer kept emphasising, ‘as a female researcher, do you think your work is respected?

As a female researcher, as a female researcher, as a woman this or that, and by the time I went through 10 questions starting that way, I stopped to think. I asked the interviewer if it was necessary to keep reminding me that I was a woman or female. It is a fact I was well aware of.

She was taken aback. She said it was important that I share my experience as a female researcher. What else could I be? It is being reminded to share my experience strictly as a female researcher that I struggled with.

I was not being allowed to think as a researcher; I had to think as a female researcher. I had to wear the gender label. It became clear that the way these questions are asked influences the way we respond. What if the questions were asked without me being reminded at every opportunity that I was a woman? There is an important clue.

At a recent meeting of Christian scholars, someone asked if the people were scholars and Christians, or Christian scholars. He reckoned that there was a difference and that the difference mattered. Was I being interviewed as a woman in research? A woman and a researcher or a woman researcher? I have always disliked labels, even neutral ones.

Even when I have worked in spaces where the labels are important, I sparingly use terms like female journalist, female researcher, female politician, female leader, female doctor, and so on.

While the experiences of women and men are different, we rarely would craft research questions strictly starting with, ‘as a man’, or ‘as a male’ journalist and so on.

These distinctions reinforce stereotypes. Is it, therefore, possible to ask researchers their experience as researchers even when the focus is on women? I have continued to reflect on that interview and my own research.

When I interviewed women in public life on what it meant to occupy that space, listening to their experiences, it was sometimes very depressing. I would then write about what it means to be invited to the table for women.

I wrote as an outsider, standing on the wall and writing from the observatory. I could hardly relate to some of the issues that seemed bizarre.

I was young and this was an exciting topic to write about as a doctoral student. I chose to write with a deeper understanding because many of the stories were painful. No doubt, there is value in being specific and mindful of the gender nuances. The questions were sensitive, compassionate, and direct.

And it cannot be disputed that as a researcher, leader, and trainer, your gender will bring in some biases, as well as unique experiences from the marketplace. Still, making those gender lines larger than necessary in a professional space can only reinforce some of these stereotypes against women.

I get amused when an engineer I share with a friend, who has the same title as I, chooses to address my male friends by the title and me simply as mummy.

It is used to make me laugh, but I understand better what these labels mean and how deeply rooted they are. Labels, even when well-intentioned like, ‘female researcher,’ creates boundaries and sometimes not exactly healthy ones.

Emilly Comfort Maractho, PhD.

Associate Professor of Media Studies. [email protected]