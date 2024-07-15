Do not gag digital activism

The right to freedom of expression, encompassing the dissemination of information and ideas, and the holding of opinions without interference, is a universally recognised human right. This fundamental right underpins digital activism, advocacy, and awareness in Uganda. Social media has demonstrated its efficacy in mobilising individuals and like-minded groups to take action and effect change in Uganda.

Hitherto, our African norms and values have been founded on the principles of shared commonality, brotherhood (ubuntu). This was evident in the manner in which our predecessors addressed the problems and challenges that beset them. Through community engagements, including weddings and burial ceremonies, our ancestors mobilised individuals for social, economic, and political causes. In our communal society, individualism was eschewed in favour of a collective approach, which constituted a form of activism and advocacy for pressing issues affecting our communities.

The advent of the modern digital era and advancements in technology have given rise to what is commonly referred to as digital activism. As one scholar aptly noted, digital activism is essentially the continuation of traditional grassroots mobilisation, utilising modern digital tools as aids. Digital activism cannot thrive in environments where freedom of speech and expression are threatened, trammeled, compromised, or imperiled.

In the landmark case of Charles Onyango Obbo & Andrew Mwenda Vs Attorney General (2000), the Supreme Court unequivocally established that the freedom of expression is a fundamental right. This ruling ensures those in power do not suppress the views of individuals who criticise their actions. Digital activism necessitates leaders who can withstand public scrutiny and criticism.

In substance, a profound transformation has occurred in the call to action and policy initiatives, yielding significant consequences. The world’s evolution into a global village has created a platform for all concerned citizens to advocate for transparency, good governance, and a corruption-free society.

In the context of Uganda, digital activism has been exercised through advocacy and awareness initiatives, shedding light on pressing issues, including unfavourable government policies, rampant corruption, human rights abuses, holding security agencies accountable for their actions, sectarianism in government institutions, and mismanagement of public funds, inter alia.

As a nation transitioning towards democratic governance, we must collectively strive to cultivate a culture of tolerance, uphold the rule of law, foster constructive criticism, ensure accountability, and promote transparency in public offices. Public officials must demonstrate a willingness to tolerate dissenting opinions, and our legislators must conduct a review of laws such as the Computer Misuse Act, which may have the effect of directly or indirectly restricting and suppressing free speech and digital activism in Uganda. It is pertinent to observe that the Computer Misuse Act contains provisions with subjective interpretations, thereby posing a threat to digital activism.

It is incumbent upon civil society organisations, the Uganda Law Society, the Director of Public Prosecutions , the Inspector General of Government , and the Judiciary to take an active stance when digital activists and whistleblowers are being targeted by State operatives. They must provide a safe and enabling environment for these individuals to express themselves, ensure their safety, and give due consideration to their views and concerns.

Notwithstanding, it is important to acknowledge that there exist individuals within the public sphere who, driven by self-interest, have sought to besmirch the reputations of certain public officers through calumnious means, intending thereby to discredit and bring them into disrepute. Such actions must be unequivocally condemned, and the perpetrators held liable in accordance with the prescriptions of the law.

It is our shared responsibility to establish a Uganda predicated on robust institutions that function effectively and impartially, serving the interests of all citizens equally. The independence of institutions is essential to instilling public trust and confidence that the systems will not perpetuate bias, prejudice, or discrimination against any individual or group.