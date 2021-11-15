Do not take Ugandans  for granted

For the last 59 years, Ugandans have been led by fellow Ugandans.

In October 1962, many Ugandans, who were old enough to understand what was going on, celebrated the country’s independence.

Rightly so, because they perceived colonial governance as an imposition and was not to be in sync with the value systems and beliefs of the people.

Reflecting on the leadership trail and experience since then, what can one say? Was the celebration worth it? Are Ugandans reaping what they sowed? Have their dreams come true?

It is easy to say yes they are and as well to say no they are not. Whatever the response may be, there are definitely issues of concern.

The worst human rights abuses, from the time I came of age, have been experienced during the post colonial period. Pretence and deceit has been the order of the day.

Presidents and other political leaders under the cover of being fountains of honour have at will told the unsuspecting citizens lies and pretended to care and respect them.

Physical, psychological, social, and economic torture is a common menu for human rights abuses and violations in Uganda spearheaded by those in power.

This is very unfortunate, unfair, and primitive. It is and has subjected people to deprivation of their absolute, fundamental and non-derogable rights. The question is do Uganda’s current leaders understand their duty to respect people’s rights?

Does Chapter 4 of the Constitution of Uganda speak to them? What about the Anti-Torture Act? What about the UNs Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to which Uganda is a signatory and ratified them as well?

It is time for Ugandans to demand on end to inhuman treatment. They need to stand up, speak out and take action.

It is high time the professionals start behaving and working professionally. It should not be about pleasing the hands that feed you. It is more gratifying to stop human rights abuses than to perpetuate it.



It is time for those that execute instructions and orders which are not rights based to keep their oath.

No amount of explanation will exonerate you from leading human life to get subjected to such suffering and more so for no cause.

The public’s eyes are on Parliament. The scheme to distort the bail application law is on.

Unless you are not human and you have not been watching what goes on in this country and have not leant from the previous lessons, you will pass the bail denial law.

Remember and reflect on the target of the law and spirit behind it. If that is what you wish for the people you represent and you think it can never catch up with you or your innocent child, relative and friend, allow yourself to be used.



Your action, whatever direction it takes, will build or break this nation, will send to death and inflict untold suffering to several innocent Ugandans.

If you find it purposeful to please the master and proposer of the law for his personal gains, go on and pass the proposal into law.

Changing the bail law is not a priority, not a crisis, not an emergency and not a life or death matter and besides the current legal framework is excellent and only needs intelligent and effective implementation.