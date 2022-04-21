Do you know how the last world’s greatest party ended for the host?

Nicolas Fouquet. The Palace of Versailles is one of the world’s most popular tourist sites, said to attract up to 15,000,000 visitors every year. Its most famous resident is Napoleon Bonaparte, but it was built by King Louis XIV and also served as the residence of Louis XV and Louis XVI.

All these are names you must have come across, if you sat through a history class in Uganda’s A’level. What you don’t know is the story behind the construction of this marvel of science, art, architecture and power. So, let us talk about Nicholas Fouquet.

Fouquet was a finance whiz kid who rose through the ranks to become France’s Finance Minister. Along the way, he became obscenely wealthy – and therefore powerful – but not entirely from hard work. Mostly, it was from looting the country’s treasury. He had also conveniently married from a wealthy and well-connected family.

It is also said that Fouquet had a huge thing for pretty women and lavish parties. He was also fiercely loyal to King Louis XIV and did his bidding so much that he was thought to be indispensable – and in fact thought himself as such.

When the Prime Minister, Mazarin, died, Fouquet expected to be named as successor. To his shock, that didn’t happen because the King abolished the position instead. This was unexpected and had Fouquet wondering if and why he had fallen out of favor – after all he had done to position himself and grovel to the king.

So, he fell into an old habit – throwing mad parties. Fouquet organized and invited the king to the greatest party in the world, hosted at his grand palace, the Vaux-le-Vicomte. He invited the who-is-who of the times and had a guest list comprising Europe’s nobles, artists, politicians, fashionistas – the very best of everything.

At the fete, a 7-course dinner which included food that had never been served before, was presented to hundreds of guests. New, never-before-heard music was played that night. The most spectacular fireworks display and performances by elite artistes were on show for the audience. It was a remarkable show of class, power, money and razzmatazz like never seen before.

Fouquet was arrested the next day. Three months later, he would be put on trial and accused of looting the national treasury. It didn’t matter that he had done a lot of the stealing on behalf and with the knowledge and permission of the king. He would be found guilty and jailed till he died in solitary confinement, 20 years later.

Why, though? Why would the story of a wealthy and powerful man who had, with such loyalty, served the king end so unceremoniously? Did the king have a thing against a grotesque display of wealth and power? Did he not enjoy lavish parties? Did he not want to be celebrated? Certainly not!

The king wanted all these things – but only for himself. After Fouquet’s arrest, the king would go on to build the Palace of Versailles, using the same architects that had been commissioned to build the Vaux-le-Vicomte. He would also go on to throw even grander parties than Fouquet’s. So, what was the fuss and cause of Fouquet’s downfall?

Those who have read Robert Green’s best seller, ‘The 48 Laws of Power’, might recognize Fouquet’s story as the first illustration chosen to demonstrate the perils of flouting the first law – ‘Never outshine the master’.

You see, King Louis XIV was a proud man who believed himself to be the alpha and omega of France. If anything monumental was going to happen, it had to be about him. But this large lavish fete wasn’t about him. To the king, Fouquet’s public declarations and shows were only drawing attention and admiration to him and not the king. When the king looked at Fouquet’s collection of guests, he realized how powerful and influential the Minister’s network was – and the potential danger it posed to his own throne.

At the time, the king was only 22 and still had all of his life ahead of him. You wonder though, if this were a hypothetical situation in which the king was 75, and Fouquet was his son. Would he have felt threatened? Hard to tell. Would he have gone after Fouquet? Probably not. Yet, what would he make of the overt clamoring – especially by his son’s coterie of friends and overzealous supporters – to have their turn?