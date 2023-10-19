Do you really have to fight? 

With all the wars going on around us I have been trying to understand why people seem so eager to go to war instead of negotiating peace. The fact is that fighting, at all levels is disastrous and it would be wiser for those involved to avoid conflict. And when the inevitable happens and war breaks out it should be in everyone’s interest not to escalate the situation, because it is easier to end a war that is contained than one that has gone out of hand.

War should be a last resort

When you think of it, most wars break out because two adversaries want to find out who is stronger than the other. How can this ego trip ever be a valid reason for all the destruction that follows any war? The fact that you look on as peace fails or lead your community into war makes you unaccountable, uncertain, biased and unreliable; you are a danger to yourself and to those around you. Humans have an amazing ability to cling to mistaken beliefs and one of those beliefs is overestimating the enemy.

We can be so blind when it comes to our own potential that we even overestimate our chances of victory. We do not stop here but we co-opt allies to help us demonise the enemy to make sure all viable avenues for compromises are firmly sealed. Is this you I am talking about? Have you been blinded by the person you think is your enemy so badly that you fail to notice the good they actually bring to your life? I have heard so many testimonies of people who were pushed beyond their abilities by their enemy. We all need that one person whom we believe is against us to push us, to light a fire within us that no praise singer can.

Your enemy works as your mirror showing you all your weaknesses, failures and inadequacies, what you do with that information depends on you. You can choose to work on yourself until the best version of yourself comes out, or you can choose to agree with your enemy and turn that into your life’s narrative. Either way, your enemy has fulfilled their role of breaking through your vanity and showing you who you really are. As a student, I had this one teacher for whom nothing I did was enough. If I got 99 percent in an exam, she asked me why I did not get 100; it was as upsetting as it was frustrating. I started finding ways of avoiding her and when that failed, I asked to be transferred out of her classes but, she, having more authority than me stopped that move.



Facing her after my failed attempt at freedom was painful and humbling. It finally sunk in that there was no way I would get rid of her and the best thing for me was to do as she wanted. If she wants me to get that extra one percent why not try harder? So, I set out to do just that. I did everything with extra diligence, whether it was her subject or not.

And guess what? My grades did not only improve over all, but when she realised I was giving everything my best, she lightened up. Even if I never got to get that one percent, she started acknowledging my efforts because she said she knew I was genuinely doing all I was capable of.

The habit of giving everything I do my best became a lifelong habit and not any day passes without my acknowledging that woman’s role in it. So many times, I look back and realise that had I been successfully transferred out of her class, I would have made a lifelong enemy, who essentially had nothing but the best of intentions for my life. What am I trying to say; many of us misread situations and end up starting a war where peace negations would have sufficed. If someone repeatedly points out your weakness, maybe instead of opening a war on them, why not work on it?