Does it matter that the Catholic Church didn’t pray for Lubwama?

It is standard practice for the Catholic Church to organise a requiem mass for ‘good’ Catholics when they die. The church has a selection criteria, and any Catholic who wants a requiem mass said at their funeral must meet that criteria. If you do not meet the criteria, you forget about the mass.

That is part of the narrative we heard in the days leading up to former MP Kato Lubwama’s burial. Reports circulating on social media suggested that the Catholic Church turned down Lubwama’s (pre-death) request for a requiem mass on the grounds that he was not a good Catholic.

I was not able to independently confirm this claim. There was no statement from the church, and the mainstream media did not report the story.

There was nothing on the church’s communication channels — which, like many things Ugandan, do not seem to work properly. The Catholic Church’s Twitter account, for example, has not had any tweets since 2015.

But assuming the church made the decision not to pray for Lubwama, does it really matter? Does a requiem mass change your record for the better? For those who believe in heaven after death, can you get a place in heaven if you got a good requiem mass but broke all the Biblical Ten Commandments?

Lubwama, who died aged 53, had built an illustrious career in the performing arts and groomed talent. He was an actor, broadcaster, comedian, singer and capped it all with a stint in Parliament where he represented Rubaga South constituency. Like everybody else, he was not perfect, of course. He was no stranger to gaffes and once stunned Ugandans when he said he became an MP just to get money.

His achievements do not suggest he was a good Catholic. But determining someone is a good Catholic can be subjective. That is why some think that the church should leave its God (wherever he is) to judge people he (supposedly) created. It is not fair for the church to have the final say on who is a good Catholic when it is led by mere mortals with weaknesses.

Many of the church’s leaders would never get a requiem mass if there was a truly independent committee that sits and makes decisions about who gets the mass.

The Catholic Church is not as clean as it wants the public to believe. It has done things that are grotesque and shocking. In Uganda, it tends to look favourably on political heavy weights while treating ordinary people unfairly.

Here is a good example. In 2008, the Observer reported a story of a man named Emmanuel Nyabayongo who alleged his wife of more than 20 years had been taken by former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya. (Mr Bukenya denied the allegations, though he reportedly compensated the man.)

Mr Nyabayongo, who worked as a driver, had tried to save his marriage by reporting the matter to Naddangira and Ndeeba Catholic parishes but was ignored. He probably did not know that the church from which he was seeking redress would, five years later, be accused by one of its own, Fr Anthony Musaala, of similar crimes.

In a diatribe that sent shock waves around the country, the priest said celibacy was a sham and that Catholic priests were sleeping not only with parishioners’ wives but also nuns.

There is nothing here I have made up. In other places — Australia and Boston — the Catholic Church’s sex crimes are well documented.

Lubwama was not a good Catholic but did not commit such crimes.