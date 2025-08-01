Does Mabira still deserve forest status?

At Lusozi Primary School in Lugazi, a school that sits on top of a hill surrounded by sugarcane plantations along the Kampala-Jinja highway, Primary Four (P.4) was the most interesting class to me. Our Social Studies (SST) teacher made it a norm to always push us out of the classroom for a simple exercise before the commencement of a class. To access the classroom, we had to define or give an example of any physical feature. With our red shirts (dresses for girls), khaki shorts, and dusty feet, we would raise our hands and shout, “me teacher me teacher me teacher”. Everyone wanted to be the first to give the simplest definition that we all knew and was a few kilometres from our school, a forest, and in particular Mabira forest. A forest is a collection of trees on a large area of land, that’s the most elementary definition that still resonates with me.

It seems that forest only exists in textbooks nowadays. Once a lush expanse of biodiversity, Mabira Forest is now a shadow of its former self. Spanning over 300 square kilometres, this forest was not only a sanctuary for countless species but also a vital resource for the surrounding communities. Recent estimates suggest that the green jewel has lost a significant portion of its trees due to illegal logging and agricultural expansion. Driving through Mabira Forest today presents a stark contrast to the experience of just 10-15 years ago. Previously, visitors would be enveloped in a serene canopy of towering trees and vibrant wildlife, with the sounds of birds singing and rustling leaves creating a forest-like atmosphere. Today, the landscape is fragmented, patches of forest are interspersed with open fields and commercial farms, and one can observe more houses and sugarcane plantations than ever before.

Roadside shops, settlements, schools, restaurants and hotels, timber harvesting, charcoal production, and agricultural enterprises are also visible. If we can see these activities along the roads while driving through Mabira, just imagine what could be happening where our eyes can’t reach. Although several indicate that Mabira covers approximately 300 square kilometres, the view when driving through Mabira indicates a very big change between 2000 and 2025, both in size and tree population. We may have to remeasure to get the actual size. Despite the existence of national bodies responsible for environmental protection, the enforcement of regulations has been notably lax. The lack of political will and inadequate funding have left these institutions unable to effectively combat deforestation or engage local communities in conservation efforts.

Even after public outcry regarding illegal logging, little has changed in terms of enforcement or accountability. To restore Mabira Forest to its former glory as Uganda’s largest forest, we have to take ruthless, decisive actions. We need to conduct a comprehensive mapping of the forest area as it existed in 1962. This data will serve as a baseline for restoration efforts and help identify critical areas for reforestation. Then, implement a robust eviction strategy for those occupying the mapped area. This must be executed humanely but firmly, ensuring that those who have encroached upon protected areas are removed. This creates space for the initiation of large-scale reforestation projects using native tree species that are ecologically suited to the environment. Ruthlessly protect the forest by deploying properly paid military personnel alongside forestry officers to provide security against illegal activities.

Lastly, involve local communities in conservation efforts by providing education on sustainable practices and alternative livelihoods that do not rely on deforestation. Mabira Forest stands at a crossroads; without immediate intervention, it risks becoming a mere memory rather than a thriving ecosystem supporting diverse life forms. Concerns of affecting the livelihood options of several illegal occupants can be dealt with, however, the most important step is to first secure the future generation by restoring the forest. The time to act is now; let us not allow Mabira to fade into oblivion but instead restore it as one of Uganda's most cherished forests.



